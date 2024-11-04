Trump and Harris are in Reading, Pa., today, thanks to a bad joke about Puerto Rico

There are about 580,000 Latino voters living in the Pennsylvania , most of them with Puerto Rican ties.

“It just boggles my mind that people still want to vote for this man,” Perez said.

Joining Perez, local resident Eva Clemente — who grew up on the island — said the joke was personal. “He’s talking about our ancestors, our families, our parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles,” Clemente said.

“He doesn’t care about Puerto Ricans, Latinos. He only cares about himself and his rich people,” she said.

She and her husband Osvaldo said they are voting for Harris. “We got to move on from this freaking guy,” Osvaldo Clemente said. “He’s dividing everybody, putting everybody against each other. We got to get him out and start being normal again.

Republicans are working to move past the joke

The Trump campaign set up shop in downtown Reading months ago – part of its strategy to made inroads in Pennsylvania’s Latino community.

Trump held a rally here just three weeks ago. Nuñez, whose parents are Dominican, said he sees Trump’s return trip as kind of an apology for what happened at his rally.

“I think that a lot of people are seeing the value of what we are bringing to the table,” Nunez said, noting Latino voters have strong conservative values.

Sitting nearby, David deJesus said he is leaning toward voting for Trump, though the offensive joke about his island gave him pause. “I like the family values, and he’s protecting that,” deJesus said.

His wife Dina said she doesn’t like Harris because she supported gender-affirming medical treatment for transgender people during her 2019 campaign — an issue that the Trump campaign has spent millions advertising on television. But DeJesus said she was leaning toward not voting.

“Trump — his craziness… and Kamala, I feel like she’s not backing up the way family values are,” she explained.

Misael Nieves, a registered Republican who lives near Philadelphia, said he plans to vote for Trump despite the sting of the joke. “I did feel offended because I’m Puerto Rican and we’re proud. We’re proud people,” Nieves said.

“It doesn’t take my focus off of the end game — to get our country back to where it needs to be, financially, security, and everything,” Nieves said. “Our country, I believe, was a lot better when he was in office, and safer.”