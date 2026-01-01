We focus our journalistic work on public service to the community and we are honored when recognized for it. The WHYY newsroom received a range of journalism awards in 2025, such as a National Edward R. Murrow Award in the Digital category for our Climate Fixers series and 23 Keystone Awards, among others.

Here is a sampling of stories produced by the WHYY News staff in 2025:

The WHYY newsroom expanded its horizons over the past year by creating new community programs, news content streams and innovative projects. Looking ahead, our newsroom is readying itself for numerous impactful projects and partnerships in 2026, such as covering the semiquincentennial and 250th celebrations across the Philadelphia region, a partnership with UPenn’s McNeil Center for Early American Studies and hosting our third free Civic News Summit on April 3 and 4, 2026, at WHYY.

It is exciting to develop new approaches to our journalism work and distribution of that content. I am foreshadowing a few news projects that we will birth in 2026. The WHYY newsroom will launch a weekly podcast, called The Source, that will highlight our best audio journalism. We will also begin a SMS texting project with Billy Penn (sign up for text alerts here) and a news content initiative called “Sisterly Affection,” inspired by the first female mayor of the city of Philadelphia, which highlights women trailblazers across the Delaware Valley in the areas of politics, health, education and community.

With disruption becoming the norm, including the development and application of artificial intelligence and the rescission of federal funding for public media this past year, the news cycle can often feel chaotic. WHYY’s journalism team is steady and focused on producing quality explanatory journalism for our audiences. We welcome hearing from you. Share your story ideas by emailing the news team at newsroom@whyy.org. Due to the volume of messages, we may not be able to reply to each email, but the editorial team considers each inbound story idea or pitch.

Please support WHYY by becoming a member or donating so the newsroom may continue its mission to deliver free, fact-based local news and information services that are available to all.

Sincerely Yours in Journalism,

Sarah Glover

WHYY Vice President of News & Civic Dialogue