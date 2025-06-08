From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Trymaine Lee didn’t realize how much exposure to stress as a reporter affected him until he had a heart attack.

“It was that soft plaque [in my heart] of my experiences of bearing witness and experiencing Black death,” said the host of ‘Into America Podcast,’ referring to the type of plaque that doesn’t trigger high blood pressure on screenings. “I realized that like, ‘Yo, I’ve got to learn to process it as it comes and not let it sit around.’

On Saturday, Lee and other media professionals offered their insights on how to navigate a successful journalism career, while caring for their mental and physical health.

Dr. Cornelius Pitt, of Miriam Medical Clinics, and his volunteers provided more than 40 attendees with free stroke assessments, blood sugar tests and blood pressure screenings. Pitt urged men to regularly see a doctor and prioritize their health.

Rick Williams of 6abc, Anne-Marie Green of CBS News, Don Bell of CBS Philadelphia, Courtland Bragg of NFL Films, Drew Williams and Jamar Anderson of Neighborhood Film Company, Vernon Clark, formerly of The Philadelphia Inquirer, and Linn Washington of Temple University were among the area professionals who shared their professional expertise.

The conference, which was hosted in coordination with Bridging Blocks and the News & Information Community Exchange Program at WHYY, drew about 125 attendees from New York, Washington D.C. and the Greater Philadelphia region. The event, in its third year, had varied offerings including resume reviews, professional headshots, panel discussions about the state of the media industry and free health care screenings. Panelists and attendees reflected on the importance of representation.

During a panel discussion about newsroom leadership moderated by WHYY News’ Vice President of News and Civic Dialogue Sarah Glover, Galen Gordon, executive producer for Straight Shooter Media and former senior vice president for talent strategy and development at ABC News, said that diversity in news media was always about translating a mission as a way to grow the business.

“There are always challenges … in this business and you want to be intentional about your content and your talent,” Gordon said. “That isn’t always necessarily embraced. But you have to recognize that you’re not just doing it to do it. You have to remind your leaders and your bosses that you’re doing it to build the business and grow your audience.”