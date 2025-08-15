From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

WHYY News’ Climate Fixers series won a national Edward R. Murrow Award in the Digital category. The station competes in the large radio market section, and it is the third consecutive year that WHYY News has won on the national level.

The award was presented by the Radio Television Digital News Association. The association states on its website that it honors stories that “demonstrate technical expertise and exemplify the importance and impact of journalism as a service to the public.”

Climate Fixers is a series of videos and stories featuring WHYY’s Susan Phillips as she “profiles innovative people working locally to cool the earth, heal the planet and help neighbors thrive.”

Notable stories from the series produced out of WHYY’s Climate Desk include “Slowing down ‘fast fashion’ with natural dyes” and “Climate-proofing Philly for a warmer growing season.” All of the stories have a focus on the positive impact people are having by taking a stand against climate change.

“In a highly competitive business, being recognized for excellence, particularly in the name of one of the most trusted media professionals of all time, is an affirmation of what makes WHYY such a standout,” said Bill Marrazzo, WHYY’s President and CEO. “Further, ‘Climate Fixers,’ is a robust story published by WHYY’s Climate Desk, one of most highly appreciated news verticals by our audiences.”

The Radio Television Digital News Association “is the world’s largest professional organization devoted exclusively to broadcast and digital journalism.” The awards they hand out are often among the most prestigious in the industry.