WHYY News wins National Edward R. Murrow Award for ‘Stop and Frisk: Revisit or Resist’ podcast
The podcast was a collaboration between WHYY News and Temple University’s Logan Center for Urban Investigative Reporting.
WHYY News was awarded a National Edward R. Murrow Award from the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) today. The awards honor “outstanding achievements” in multimedia journalism and are “among the most prestigious in broadcast and digital news.”
“Stop and Frisk: Revisit or Resist” — a collaboration between WHYY News and Temple University’s Logan Center for Urban Investigative Reporting — earned recognition in the Podcast category for large market radio stations.
“WHYY’s receipt of a national Murrow Award for its podcast series “Stop & Frisk: Revisit and Resist” is doubly satisfying. For certain, recognition with a prestigious Murrow Award is in and of itself a sign of media production excellence,” said WHYY President and CEO Bill Marrazzo.
“And in addition, this recognition affirms WHYY’s ability to explore controversial public policy issues with an intent to spur citizen discussion off-air and off-line in the communities we serve! We are very grateful for this acknowledgement.“
The podcast was written by Yvonne Latty, co-hosted and produced by Latty and Sammy Caiola, executive produced by Sarah Glover, engineered by Al Banks, with reporting by Sam Searles, and shaped by numerous contributors.
“WHYY News is ecstatic about receiving the National Edward R. Murrow Award for the ‘Stop and Frisk: Revisit or Resist’ podcast. The multimedia project unearthed and centered community voices and perspectives on the impact of policing and police stops in Philadelphia,” said Sarah Glover, WHYY Vice President of News & CIvic Dialogue. “This journalism project has sparked ongoing dialogue on the use of a debatable policing tactic and represents the meaningful civic dialogue work at WHYY News.”
Stop and frisk made local headlines after then City Council President Darrell Clarke called for its use following a mass shooting in July 2022. Reaction from residents and elected officials was as swift as it was polarizing.
“Stop and Frisk: Revisit or Resist” delved into the issue. The policing practice, and public safety at large, became central to Philadelphia’s mayoral primary election. Cherelle Parker, the Democratic winner, previously declared she supported “constitutional” stop and frisk.
Regionally, WHYY News in May was awarded six Edward R. Murrow Awards among large market stations in New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania. Those included awards for Excellence in Innovation, News Documentary, Excellence in Sound, Sports Reporting, and Newscast.
RTDNA has presented the Murrow Awards since 1971. A full list of the National Murrow Award winners can be found online.
