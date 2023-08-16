WHYY News was awarded a National Edward R. Murrow Award from the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) today. The awards honor “outstanding achievements” in multimedia journalism and are “among the most prestigious in broadcast and digital news.”

“Stop and Frisk: Revisit or Resist” — a collaboration between WHYY News and Temple University’s Logan Center for Urban Investigative Reporting — earned recognition in the Podcast category for large market radio stations.

“WHYY’s receipt of a national Murrow Award for its podcast series “Stop & Frisk: Revisit and Resist” is doubly satisfying. For certain, recognition with a prestigious Murrow Award is in and of itself a sign of media production excellence,” said WHYY President and CEO Bill Marrazzo.

“And in addition, this recognition affirms WHYY’s ability to explore controversial public policy issues with an intent to spur citizen discussion off-air and off-line in the communities we serve! We are very grateful for this acknowledgement.“

The podcast was written by Yvonne Latty, co-hosted and produced by Latty and Sammy Caiola, executive produced by Sarah Glover, engineered by Al Banks, with reporting by Sam Searles, and shaped by numerous contributors.

“WHYY News is ecstatic about receiving the National Edward R. Murrow Award for the ‘Stop and Frisk: Revisit or Resist’ podcast. The multimedia project unearthed and centered community voices and perspectives on the impact of policing and police stops in Philadelphia,” said Sarah Glover, WHYY Vice President of News & CIvic Dialogue. “This journalism project has sparked ongoing dialogue on the use of a debatable policing tactic and represents the meaningful civic dialogue work at WHYY News.”