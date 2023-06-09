Donate

WHYY News wins 15 Keystone Media Awards for investigative reporting, digital coverage

The Keystone Awards recognize “journalism that consistently provides relevance, integrity, and initiative in serving readers and audiences.”

Reuben Jones

Reuben Jones, founder of Frontline Dads, a youth mentoring program. keeps watch at the area around Broad and Susquehanna streets as students are dismissed from three nearby schools. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

WHYY News has received 15 Professional Keystone Media Awards for its work in 2022, with coverage areas ranging from the general election to environmental justice.

WHYY was also recognized as the 2023 Outstanding News Operation (Broadcast) winner for Radio 1 in Philadelphia.

“Providing trustworthy and impactful news and information is at the core of our services,” notes WHYY President and CEO Bill Marrazzo. “I’m proud of our news staff that continues to excel at meeting the information needs of our audience at a time when accurate news is critical. We’re grateful for the support we receive from the community that makes this service possible.”

The Keystone Awards recognize “journalism that consistently provides relevance, integrity, and initiative in serving readers and audiences, and faithfully fulfills its First Amendment rights/responsibilities.” The awards honor small to large media organizations throughout Pennsylvania.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

“The WHYY News team is proud to be recognized as the 2023 Outstanding News Operation in Philadelphia in the RadioI category and to win 15 Keystone Media Awards,” said Sarah Glover, WHYY vice president of news and civic dialogue. “These awards are a testament to the collective strength of the WHYY News mission and staff. The reporting produced by the WHYY News team is in-depth, audience-focused, and making a difference in our communities.”

Related Content

The Pennsylvania NewsMedia Foundation shared that more than 2,600 entries were received from 139 Pennsylvania news organizations in total. Michigan journalists judged the entries across 65 awards categories. WHYY News placed in more than a dozen categories in its division. The “Stop and Frisk: Revisit or Resist” podcast, produced by WHYY News in collaboration with Temple University’s Logan Center for Urban Investigative Reporting, won five awards.

Below are the winners from WHYY. A full list of award recipients in the Radio1 category can be found online.

First-place

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

Related Content

Second-place

Honorable mention

Saturdays just got more interesting.

Busy week? Our weekend newsletter will catch you up on the best local stories of the week. Sign up for the WHYY News Wrap-Up today.

WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.

You may also like

About WHYY staff

Read more

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate