WHYY News wins 15 Keystone Media Awards for investigative reporting, digital coverage

WHYY News has received 15 Professional Keystone Media Awards for its work in 2022, with coverage areas ranging from the general election to environmental justice.

WHYY was also recognized as the 2023 Outstanding News Operation (Broadcast) winner for Radio 1 in Philadelphia.

“Providing trustworthy and impactful news and information is at the core of our services,” notes WHYY President and CEO Bill Marrazzo. “I’m proud of our news staff that continues to excel at meeting the information needs of our audience at a time when accurate news is critical. We’re grateful for the support we receive from the community that makes this service possible.”

The Keystone Awards recognize “journalism that consistently provides relevance, integrity, and initiative in serving readers and audiences, and faithfully fulfills its First Amendment rights/responsibilities.” The awards honor small to large media organizations throughout Pennsylvania.

“The WHYY News team is proud to be recognized as the 2023 Outstanding News Operation in Philadelphia in the RadioI category and to win 15 Keystone Media Awards,” said Sarah Glover, WHYY vice president of news and civic dialogue. “These awards are a testament to the collective strength of the WHYY News mission and staff. The reporting produced by the WHYY News team is in-depth, audience-focused, and making a difference in our communities.”