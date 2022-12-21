A Kennett Square pianist’s new holiday album offers ‘emotional catharsis’

Musician and composer Catherine Marie Charlton first sat at a piano when she was 8. There was an instant bond that’s lasted a lifetime.

Her newest recording project, “Simple Gifts: Solo Piano for the Holidays,” performed on piano in her home in Kennett Square, is her 13th release and one that took some time to put out.

Charlton has a very busy life serving as the executive director of Musicopia and Dancing Classrooms Philly, which serves children in schools that lack adequate arts education programs.

On “Simple Gifts,” Charlton is the recording artist, the producer, and the arranger. “Morning Edition” host Jennifer Lynn recently listened to the album and sat down with this virtuoso to find out what it was like making the music.

—

Catherine: It’s a release. I haven’t performed since I started with Musicopia five years ago. This music has been brewing in me. It’s been sitting there as an emotional catharsis, ready to come. And once I decided it was time, it all came out all at once.

Jennifer: One of my favorite songs is “Greensleeves.” I just always fall in love and fall in love again with that song.

Yes, it was one of my mother’s favorites. In turn, one of mine, because she always played it. I intentionally wanted to use the name of the folk song rather than the Christian name, because I wanted to give a nod to the fact that it’s been around for hundreds and hundreds and hundreds of years.

And I wonder when you’re playing, you know, it’s tactile. You’re touching each key. When does that feel like terra firma, that everything is connecting?

It’s when I lose thought. When I am at the piano, I actually often move and dance while I’m playing. It completely takes over my entire body. The movements just overcome me and as it’s flowing out, all my training is there and then I can forget it and then just let it flow. And I don’t really have conscious awareness of what is about to come.