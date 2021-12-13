The Crossing choir wants you to have yourself a merry little Christmas, and, if at all possible, go ahead and deck the halls.

But don’t expect them to sing about it. Their upcoming concert of new music is called Carols After a Plague.

“Our Christmas — it’s not a traditional Christmas,” said conductor Donald Nally. “There’s no Christmas carol-singing or anything like that. It’s supposed to be an irony there, to let you know that this is not going to be a conventional idea of what a carol is.”

The Grammy-winning choral group is committed to commissioning and performing new compositions, and its annual December production is no exception. Last year, The Crossing did not perform due to the pandemic. This year, Nally wanted the concert to bear witness to 2020-2021, asking 12 composers to write original material about what it feels like to be alive right now.

“The plague we’re in is a pandemic, right? But also we have all these other plagues around us all the time,” he said. “Whether it’s gun violence or racism or wealth distribution or climate change or you name it, we live with them. In some ways, they’re like a plague.”

Carols After a Plague will feature 12 world premieres, performed at the Annenberg Center in West Philadelphia on Friday, December 17, and at the Presbyterian Church of Chestnut Hill on Sunday, December 19.

The composers are Leila Adu, Alex Berko, Edith Canat de Chizy, Viet Cuong, Samantha Fernando, Vanessa Lann, Mary Jane Leach, Shara Nova, Joseph C. Phillips Jr., Nina Shekhar, Tyshawn Sorey, and LJ White. Some found poems to set to music, others wrote their own text.