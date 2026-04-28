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WHYY News is hosting a pop-up newsroom in Mercer County, New Jersey.

Madhusmita “Madhu” Bora, managing editor for suburban coverage, and New Jersey reporter David Matthau will hold a pop-up newsroom at Mercer County Library’s Hopewell Township branch, from 1 to 4 p.m., on Wednesday, May 13.

Pop-up newsrooms give WHYY reporters and editors an opportunity to meet with residents, listen to their concerns, answer questions and talk about stories and issues that impact their community. Pop-ups also give residents a chance to speak directly to newsroom staff and pitch story ideas.

Bora is an Assamese American journalist, teacher, writer, filmmaker and award-winning dancer. She has previously worked for The Philadelphia Inquirer, The Indianapolis Star, Tampa Bay Times and The Press of Atlantic City.

Matthau covers the New Jersey State House and general assignments in the Garden State. Prior to joining WHYY, Matthau was lead investigative reporter for New Jersey 101.5 News.

He’s won multiple Associated Press and Society of Professional Journalists awards, the National Association of Broadcasters Service to Community Award, and contributed to the National Edward R. Murrow Best Newscast award. He is a graduate of the University of Southern California.

WHYY holds pop-up newsroom events across the region on a regular basis.

The library is located at 245 Pennington-Titusville Road, in Pennington, New Jersey.