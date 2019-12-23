A visual journey through 2019

From a tense night on the streets with Philadelphia’s “violence interrupters” to a whimsical, one-man presentation of “The Nutcracker,” this timeline chronicles some of the most compelling photojournalism of 2019, covered by WHYY staff and contributing photographers.
A night with Philly’s ‘violence interrupter’ teams who offer services to curb bloodshed
Shondell Revell, Executive Director for the Office of Violence Prevention, meets with members of the Community Crisis Intervention Program before they head into North Philadelphia neighborhoods, where they will engage with communities in an effort to de-escalate tensions and reduce violence. (Kriston Jae Bethel for WHYY)
VIDEO
Members of the Philadelphia Suns perform the Lion Dance in front of businesses along Race Street in Chinatown. (Jonathan Wilson for WHYY)
VIDEO
Rob mans the coffee counter at The Last Stop in Kensington on February 17, 2019. Patrons are able to pay whatever they wish for a cup of fresh coffee, with donations going entirely to the upkeep of the DIY recovery center. According to Rob, coffee sales give the Stop just enough to pay the utility bills each month. (Rachel Wisniewski for WHYY)
Midwife Asasiya Muhammad (left) performs an ultrasound on client Dana Ndanu on February 9. Ndanu purposefully sought out an African American midwife after feeling disrespected by staff members while delivering her first two children in a hospital. Muhammad has since helped Ndanu to deliver two more children, and will soon assist in her third (Ndanu’s fifth child). (Rachel Wisniewski for WHYY)
VIDEO
Workman hoist the White Water sculpture off of its base to a flat bed truck. White Water, a sculpture by Philadelphia artist Robinson Fredenthal is moved from the garden behind the Wells Fargo building in Old City to its new home at the Woodmere Art Museum in Chestnut Hill. (Jonathan Wilson for WHYY)
Council at-large candidate Vinny Black stands and responds to a question from a representative speaker. Twenty candidates for city council attended a candidates forum at Congregation Rodeph Shalom on March 24, 2019. (Jonathan Wilson for WHYY)
Patricia Cahill pauses to collect herself as she recounts her story of child sexual abuse in the Catholic church. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
Eyes follow released balloons as they float away in the sky during a vigil for Akeem Mickens (professionally known as battle rapper Tech9) at the Happy Hollow playground, in Germantown, on Tuesday, March 26, 2019. (Bastiaan Slabbers for WHYY)
U.S. Marines carry the remains of Staff Sgt. Christopher K.A. Slutman during a dignified transfer at Dover Air Force Base Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019. Sgt. Slutman died April 8 while conducting combat operations in Parwan province, Afghanistan. (Saquan Stimpson for WHYY)
Thirteen-year-old Lily, in her Easter finery, makes her way down Asbury Avenue during the annual BoardWaddle in Ocean City on Saturday, April 13, 2019. Tri-State Basset Hound Rescue hosted the 21st BoardWaddle as part of the Ocean City Doo Dah Parade. (Miguel Martinez for WHYY)
Children play at the Chinese Lantern Festival in Franklin Square. (Emily Cohen for WHYY)
VIDEO
Volunteers dug bricks and stones out of the ground in order to clear land for the César Andreu Iglesias Community Garden. (Angela Gervasi for WHYY)
Bienvenida Neris receives a hug from her daughter Maria Quiñones-Sanchez as the councilwomen celebrates the victory over state Rep. Ángel Cruz in the race in the 7th Councilmanic district. (Bastiaan Slabbers for WHYY)
Carlotta Tendant receives a standing ovation from the audience at the conclusion of “Big Mess Cabaret,” the last show at the Trocadero. (Jonathan Wilson for WHYY)
Gianni Jones takes her turn with the hula hoops, which were one of the Art All Night attractions. (Jonathan Wilson for WHYY)
A fire burns at the Philadelphia Energy Solutions refinery hours after a series of early morning explosions on June 21, 2019. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
A man makes his way through waist-deep waters in a flooded area between High Street and Broadway in Westville, N.J. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
Amani Hutcherson sprays her water gun during the Water Fight Philly event on Sunday, June 30, 2019. (Kriston Jae Bethel for WHYY)
Patti LaBelle holds up a sign naming a portion of Broad Street after her on July 2, 2019. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
Thousands enjoyed the festivities on the Parkway for the 2019 Welcome America festival on July 4, 2019. (Bastiaan Slabbers for WHYY)
Hahnemann nurse Joelle Leone (right) chants with about 800 protesters outside Hahnemann Hospital to demand that the facility remain open. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
Singer-songwriter and session musician David Bromberg stands in front of a portion of his collection of violins. (Saquan Stimpson for WHYY)
Trump supporters sing the Star Spangled Banner to kick off a Women for Trump rally in King of Prussia on July 16, 2019. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
Police evacuate children from the Precious Babies daycare during a mass shooting in North Philadelphia. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
Bishop Benjamin F. Peterson Jr. (left) leads Sunday morning services outside of the damaged Greater Bible Way Temple on September 1, 2019. (Rachel Wisniewski for WHYY)
Montana does a wheelie through an intersection of Broad Street in North Philadelphia. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
A protester wears a mask at the Climate Strike at Philadelphia City Hall on Sept. 20, 2019. (Jonathan Wilson for WHYY)
VIDEO
Stephen Talasnik’s Endurance sits illuminated in the Delaware River boat basin ready for the opening of the FLOW exhibition. FLOW is a sculpture exhibit on the Delaware River in partnership with Philadelphia Sculptors and the Independence Seaport Museum. (Emily Cohen for WHYY)
Members of the Fathering Circle gather at the end of a play date at the Children’s Community School in West Philadelphia on Saturday October 12, 2019. (Bastiaan Slabbers for WHYY)
Defendant Michael White leaves court on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
Rosa E. Ruiz wears an elaborate costume during a celebration of the Mexican tradition, Day of the Dead at the Penn Museum in Philadelphia on Oct. 26, 2019. (Miguel Martinez for WHYY)
Tyler Nelson leaps over a railing in the old Roebling Wire Works building in Trenton, which has been transformed into an indoor skate park for the winter. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
Reading, Pa., Democratic mayoral candidate Eddie Moran holds his niece Sophia Feliciano, 2, as supporters gather for a campaign event on Nov. 2, 2019. Moran become the first latinx mayor of a major municipality in Pennsylvania’s history. (Matt Smith for Keystone Crossroads)
City Council candidate Kendra Brooks celebrates with supporters at New Barbers Hall. (Natalie Piserchio for WHYY)
Girls hold candles during a vigil for missing 5-year-old Dulce Maria Alavez, held outside a home in Bridgeton, New Jersey, on Saturday, November 16, 2019. (Miguel Martinez for WHYY)
Khaliyah Haraksin, class president at Pleasantville High School, wears a t-shirt in honor of 10-year-old Micah Tennant, who was killed in a shooting during a high school football game. (Becca Haydu for WHYY)
Volunteers wearing balloons lead Philadelphia’s 100th Thanksgiving Day Parade. (Jonathan Wilson for WHYY)
Chris Davis, writer and star of ‘One-Man Nutcracker’, commiserates about ballet classes during rehearsal at Plays and Players theater. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
