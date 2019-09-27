Sandra Colon lives for the chance to pull on her leopard print pants, strap on some kitten heels, and dance at a viejoteca.

“It’s literally a disco for old people,” she said.

Colon, 45, grew up in Santiago de Cali, Colombia where finding a viejoteca is as easy as finding aguardiente, the country’s popular anise-flavored alcohol.

“When you throw these parties in Colombia, you dance with everyone without knowing them,” she said. “You dance all night. People respect you. You simply enjoy yourself.”

Colon, who has lived in Philadelphia for almost 30 years, said these dance parties have always been more difficult to find in the city, a fact made all the worse this year when a Colombian nightclub closed to become office space.

Club Praga hosted the most well-known viejotecas a handful of times each year in the city’s Feltonville neighborhood. Its closure left people like Colon with no place to show off the footwork she learned in Cali decades ago.

But Colon is determined to keep the party going.

“There’s nowhere to go, so I said let me do it in my house,” she said from the stoop of her Oxford Circle rowhouse on a rainy Saturday night in September, the sound of 1970s salsa booming from her living room.

Taking matters into her own hands, Colon hauled her couch and TV to the basement to make space for a makeshift dance floor and white plastic folding chairs, and decorated the living room with a handful of Colombian flags.

The party was an experiment, a litmus test to see how much demand remains for these dances, and an earnest attempt to preserve a precious part of Colombian culture in Philly.

“I think it’s about missing your country and remembering a genre of music that’s getting lost with the years,” she said. “So you’re trying to regain and maintain it.”