Salsgaver, a regular at the Troc’s Movie Mondays, had also seen his share of shows there, often for bargain prices and sometimes for free. For $32, he saw the Wallflowers, the alternative rock band fronted by Jacob Dylan, and after winning a raffle, scored free tickets to see comedian Andrew Dice Clay.

The Saturday evening performance was by Big Mess Cabaret, a loose assembly of local performing artists. The show began with a haunting rendition of “You Only Live Twice,” the theme of the James Bond movie.

It was followed by the entrance of the evening’s hostess, Carlotta Tendant, the revered figure of the LGBTQ community whose activism and career as a drag artist have spanned decades. Carlotta introduced a variety of acts from, drag, neo-burlesque, and Vaudeville to the quirky and avant-garde.