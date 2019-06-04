View Finders

Fans flock to the Troc for its final performance

Carlotta Tendant receives a standing ovation from the audience at the conclusion of Big Mess Cabaret's "Last Stop, Everybody Off!" the last show at the Trocadero. (Jonathan Wilson for WHYY)

Don Saltsgaver was first in the long line on Arch Street outside of the Trocadero Saturday evening.  He was among hundreds waiting for the last show at The Troc, as it is commonly called.

  • Don Saltsgaver (far right) was a fan of Movie Mondays but also saw his share of memorable shows at the Trocadero. In a raffle, he won free tickets to see Andrew Dice Clay and for $32 he got tickets to see The Wallflowers. (Jonathan Wilson for WHYY)
  • Big Mess Cabaret aficionados Pen Audley (left) and Everett Wilde greet each other in line while waiting for the final performance at the Troc. (Jonathan Wilson for WHYY)
  • Troc staff members and fans take photos and selfies in front of the theater's entrance on the night of the last performance. (Jonathan Wilson for WHYY)
  • A member of the Troc staff sets up barricades before the doors open. (Jonathan Wilson for WHYY)
  • The Troc box office. (Jonathan Wilson for WHYY)
  • Don Saltsgaver holds his ticket for the final performance. (Jonathan Wilson for WHYY)
  • In one of the Troc’s windows is a collection of dolls dressed as performers. (Jonathan Wilson for WHYY)
  • The Big Mess Cabaret poster for the final shows at the Troc. (Jonathan Wilson for WHYY)
The Trocadero opened as the Arch Street Opera House in 1870. In the early 20th century, it became a Vaudeville destination. Burlesque arrived mid-century followed by life as a movie theater, dance club, live music and comedy venue. Through its various incarnations over 149 years, it became a landmark of the Philadelphia entertainment scene.

It also hosted its share of quirkier events like the Zombie Prom. During recent decades, it had become the go-to destination for events in the LGBTQ community.

 

  • Luna Dahlia mixes drinks behind the bar prior to the last performance at the Troc. (Jonathan Wilson for WHYY)
  • Troc fans line up at the bar prior to show time. (Jonathan Wilson for WHYY)
  • Audience members wait in the balcony for the show to begin. (Jonathan Wilson for WHYY)
  • A standing room crowd filled the Troc an hour before the start of the show. (Jonathan Wilson for WHYY)
  • Carina Yervasi (standing left) and Jim McCambridge talk while waiting for the show to start. (Jonathan Wilson for WHYY)
  • Performers and members of the audience mingle before the start of the show. (Jonathan Wilson for WHYY)
Salsgaver, a regular at the Troc’s Movie Mondays, had also seen his share of shows there, often for bargain prices and sometimes for free. For $32, he saw the Wallflowers, the alternative rock band fronted by Jacob Dylan, and after winning a raffle, scored free tickets to see comedian Andrew Dice Clay.

The Saturday evening performance was by Big Mess Cabaret, a loose assembly of local performing artists. The show began with a haunting rendition of “You Only Live Twice,” the theme of the James Bond movie.

It was followed by the entrance of the evening’s hostess, Carlotta Tendant, the revered figure of the LGBTQ community whose activism and career as a drag artist have spanned decades. Carlotta introduced a variety of acts from, drag, neo-burlesque, and Vaudeville to the quirky and avant-garde.

  • VertigoPlanes artist Mauri Walton holds the Book of Spells aloft. (Jonathan Wilson for WHYY)
  • Audience members listen to the Philadelphia Ukulele Orchestra. (Jonathan Wilson for WHYY)
  • Carlotta Tendant opens the show. (Jonathan Wilson for WHYY)
  • Greg Giovanni and Erin Carney perform a Vaudeville routine. (Jonathan Wilson for WHYY)
  • Audience members watch The Big Mess Dancers. (Jonathan Wilson for WHYY)
  • The Big Mess Dancers perform at the Trocadero. (Jonathan Wilson for WHYY)
  • The Big Mess Dancers perform at the Trocadero. (Jonathan Wilson for WHYY)
  • An adoring audience watch the antics of the Big Mess Cabaret. (Jonathan Wilson for WHYY)
  • Lulu Lollipop who performed at the Troc in the past, applauds Lee Ann Etzold’s satire of Mr. Rogers. (Jonathan Wilson for WHYY)
  • Lee Ann Etzold begins her act as Mr. Rogers singing his signature song, followed by a strip tease revealing a spangled dress. She continued, removing the dress which at the conclusion of her performance was auctioned for charity. (Jonathan Wilson for WHYY)
  • A performance called The Fertility Ritual. (Jonathan Wilson for WHYY)
  • Kitty Smitty performs a satirical reading from her diary while a fiddler plays Ashokan Farewell. (Jonathan Wilson for WHYY)
  • Jimmy Mooney performs as Helen Back. (Jonathan Wilson for WHYY)
  • Helen Back prances around the stage and runway. (Jonathan Wilson for WHYY)
  • Members of the Philadelphia Ukulele Orchestra rehearse in their dressing room during intermission. (Jonathan Wilson for WHYY)
  • The Philadelphia Ukulele Orchestra. (Jonathan Wilson for WHYY)
  • Carlotta recalls the history of politics in the city over the decades as it affected the LGBTQ community. (Jonathan Wilson for WHYY)
  • Carlotta (left) auctions a dress worn by one of the performers. (Jonathan Wilson for WHYY)
  • The Buon Giorno Twins (Jonathan Wilson for WHYY)
  • Cat Livingston performs her Chair Dance. (Jonathan Wilson for WHYY)
  • At the show's conclusion, Carlotta reflects on the history of the Troc. (Jonathan Wilson for WHYY)
  • (From left) Greg Giovanni, Jimmy Mooney, and Sam Fulginiti embrace after the show. (Jonathan Wilson for WHYY)
  • Performers stomp on the stage at the show's conclusion. (Jonathan Wilson for WHYY)
Jonna Pang, the owner-operator of the Troc over the last 20 years, has cited the theater’s ability to embrace multicultural genres and its impact on the local and national music scenes as her greatest accomplishments. She said the recent rise of larger venues has made the Troc difficult if not impossible to operate.

The Filmore, The Met and World Cafe Live have all siphoned off the music fans who used to go to The Troc.

Lulu Lollipop, a performer in the audience who has appeared at the Troc in the past, summed up her feelings, “It was death-defying coming down the stairs that led from the dressing rooms to the stage, but it was also an honor walking in the steps of those who walked before in showgirl history.”

Members of the audience and performers leave the Troc at the end of the final show. (Jonathan Wilson for WHYY)

