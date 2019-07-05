View Finders

Nation’s birthday celebrated by thousands on the Parkway

  • Thousands enjoyed the festivities on the Parkway for the 2019 Welcome America festival. (Bastiaan Slabbers for WHYY)

  • Sarah Weinhauser, an au-pair from Austria poses for a picture, draped in an American Flag at the Welcome America festival. (Bastiaan Slabbers for WHYY)

  • Brittany Pierson, of Dallas TX, visiting Philadelphia together with friends from Orange County CA to celebrate the nations birthday. (Bastiaan Slabbers for WHYY)

  • Thousands enjoyed the festivities on the Parkway for the 2019 Welcome America festival. (Bastiaan Slabbers for WHYY)

  • Before the main show the crowd could enjoy local artist perform at the Chillwoody stage at the Welcome America festival on the parkway. (Bastiaan Slabbers for WHYY)

  • Before the main show the crowd could enjoy local artist perform at the Chillwoody stage at the Welcome America festival on the parkway. (Bastiaan Slabbers for WHYY)

  • Thousands enjoyed the festivities on the Parkway for the 2019 Welcome America festival. (Bastiaan Slabbers for WHYY)

  • Thousands enjoyed the festivities on the Parkway for the 2019 Welcome America festival. (Bastiaan Slabbers for WHYY)

Dress up in red-white-and-blue, attend a parade, protest the current political and social climate, flip burgers on a backyard grill or watch fireworks to close the day. How the nation’s national holiday is spent best depends on whom you ask but in Philly, thousands traditionally head to the Ben Franklin Parkway for a great, free concert and spectacular fireworks over the Art Museum.

  • A female salute kicks off the program at the Welcome America festival on the parkway. (Bastiaan Slabbers for WHYY)
  • Jennifer Hudson takes the main stage at the 2019 Welcome America festival. (Bastiaan Slabbers for WHYY)
  • Jennifer Hudson takes the main stage at the 2019 Welcome America festival. (Bastiaan Slabbers for WHYY)
  • Jennifer Hudson celebrates the nation's birthday with the crowd at the Welcome America festival. (Bastiaan Slabbers for WHYY)
  • Meghan Trainor performs at the Welcome America festival on the parkway. (Bastiaan Slabbers for WHYY)
  • Meghan Trainor performs at the Welcome America festival on the parkway. (Bastiaan Slabbers for WHYY)
  • Thousands celebrate at the Welcome America festival on the parkway with a free concert and fireworks over the Art Museum on Independence Day. (Bastiaan Slabbers for WHYY)
  • The Parkway crowd responding to Meghan Trainor performing Dancing Queen by ABBA. (Bastiaan Slabbers for WHYY)
Jennifer Hudson and Meghan Trainor took the stage during this year’s Welcome America festival. Backed by the Philly Pops, Hudson hardly stretched her vocal cords with a rendition of Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah,” as well as a number of her own songs. The audience later heard Trainor perform her hit “All About That Bass” as well as a moving version of Abba’s “Dancing Queen.”

  • Fireworks over the Art Museum close out the 2019 Independence Day celebrations on the Parkway. (Bastiaan Slabbers for WHYY)
  • Fireworks over the Art Museum close out the 2019 Independence Day celebrations on the Parkway. (Bastiaan Slabbers for WHYY)
  • Fireworks over the Art Museum close out the 2019 Independence Day celebrations on the Parkway. (Bastiaan Slabbers for WHYY)
  • Fireworks over the Art Museum close out the 2019 Independence Day celebrations on the Parkway. (Bastiaan Slabbers for WHYY)
Several protesters were arrested earlier in the day after briefly blocking the parade route at Independence Mall and the weather held up and left concert-attendees dry during the entire afternoon and evening.

