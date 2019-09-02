After flames chewed through the church’s roof and sanctuary, the place where he was baptized, he wanted to beat back the devastation with his congregation, his family.

“We gonna get over this. The church is going to come back stronger and better than it was,” Waters said.

Peterson estimates it’ll take $6 million to restore Greater Bible Way, a 115 year-old church near 52nd Street and Lancaster Avenue. It was built as a Catholic church, but this congregation has been worshiping there for decades.

During Sunday’s service, he said that money would be used to shore up the hulking stone building, but also for small upgrades, including larger flat-screen televisions in the sanctuary, more outlets for people to charge their cell phones, and additional cordless microphones.

Peterson hopes his church will be rebuilt by spring.

“All I want for Christmas is a roof on God’s house,” Peterson said. “All I want for my birthday is for the interior to be finished.”

For the next several months, services will be held inside a climate-controlled tent a few steps away from the church.

Junius Coles, whose daughter is married to Peterson’s son, said the construction can wait — the congregation will prosper with or without it.

“The building doesn’t represent your faith. Your faith is in God, so the building has nothing to do with what you believe in,” he said.

That kind of optimism hung over Bible Way for more than two hours on Sunday and persisted afterward, as congregants made their way home.

Halfway through the service, everyone got a rubber wristband printed with a message in bold black letters: “Things just got better.”