Philadelphia Archbishop Nelson Pérez

There are more than a million and a half Catholics in our region, but only a small fraction show up for Mass. What is the Church doing to bring them back?

Air Date: January 8, 2026 12:00 pm
Archbishop Nelson Pérez speaks during his installation Mass at the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul in Philadelphia on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020. Pérez, who was most recently the bishop of Cleveland, succeeds Charles Chaput as the archbishop of Philadelphia. (Pool photo/The Philadelphia Inquirer)

Catholics remain one of the largest religious groups in the United States, but like many religions, the Catholic Church has experienced a steady decline in participation over the past two decades. The share of Americans who identify as Catholic has dropped from 24 percent in 2007 to roughly 19 percent today.

In the Philadelphia region there are an estimated 1.5 million Catholics, yet only a small fraction attend Mass regularly. People give many reasons for stepping away from the church: some feel it no longer meets their spiritual needs or disagree with church teachings on social issues; and for others the trust lost from the clergy sexual abuse scandals.

Philadelphia Archbishop Nelson Pérez is working to reverse that trend. He has launched a broad effort including a paid advertising campaign aimed at welcoming people back to the church, especially those who feel disconnected, disillusioned or unsure there is still a place for them in Catholic life.

Archbishop Pérez joins us this hour to discuss his vision for re-engaging Catholics and his thoughts on the future of the church. We’ll also explore broader patterns of religiosity in America, his advocacy for immigrant rights, and how he views the new leadership under Pope Leo XIV.

Guests: 

Archbishop Nelson Pérez, Archdiocese of Philadelphia

