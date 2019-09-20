‘If you don’t act like adults, we will’: Hundreds of youth climate strikers surround City Hall

Masterman High School seniors Iman Acharya and Alina Kilcullen cheer for speakers at the climate strike. (Jonathan Wilson for WHYY)

Masterman High School seniors Iman Acharya and Alina Kilcullen cheer for speakers at the climate strike. (Jonathan Wilson for WHYY)

Hundreds of young people gathered outside of City Hall today to demand their adult counterparts take action on what scientists call a “climate crisis.”

They carried signs declaring, “If you don’t act like adults, we will!” and “It’s getting hot in here!”

  • A protester wears a mask at the Philadelphia climate strike. (Jonathan Wilson for WHYY)
  • From left, Emily Mooney from Harriton High School, Zenz Mazahreh and Lola Hadgines from the Academy at Palumbo lead the crowd in a cheer. (Jonathan Wilson for WHYY)
  • Thousands of students and their supporters cheer on speakers at the climate strike on the north side of City Hall. (Jonathan Wilson for WHYY)
  • Sabirah Mahmoud holds a sign aloft as Philadelphia City Councilmember Helen Gym addresses the crowd. (Jonathan Wilson for WHYY)
  • A student holds an school absentee excuse notice from Councilmember Helen Gym. (Jonathan Wilson for WHYY)
  • A number of parents brought their young children to the climate strike. (Jonathan Wilson for WHYY)
  • Protesters stopped on the east side of City Hall to chant for elected officials inside the building. (Jonathan Wilson for WHYY)
They’re joining a global climate strike happening all over the world — inspired by 16-year-old Swedish activist Greta Thunberg, who started missing classes last year to bring attention to climate change in her home country. Thunberg has become the face of an increasingly visible youth movement calling on adults to “do their jobs” so they can have a future.

(Catalina Jaramillo/WHYY)

The Philadelphia rally started at 11 a.m. and brought students, environmentalists and other protesters together to support the future leader’s demands. Many school students and teachers attended the march disregarding the School District of Philadelphia’s announcement that they would be marked as an unexcused absence. New York City gave a free pass for students to attend the rally. Local college professors also rallied with their students.

Philly schools said students should work with administrators to hold events on campus instead.

  • Marchers turn from Locust Street onto Broad as they head back to City Hall. (Jonathan Wilson for WHYY)
  • Protesters select signs on the north side of City Hall (Jonathan Wilson for WHYY)
  • Protesters gather around the north Side of City Hall (Jonathan Wilson for WHYY)
  • Rapper Bars of Steel entertains the crowd. (Jonathan Wilson for WHYY)
  • Protesters march along the east side of City Hall. (Jonathan Wilson for WHYY)
  • High school and college students skipped Friday classes to attend the climate strike. (Jonathan Wilson for WHYY)
  • (Catalina Jaramillo/WHYY)
  • (Catalina Jaramillo/WHYY)
  • (Catalina Jaramillo/WHYY)
  • (Catalina Jaramillo/WHYY)
“The government won’t listen to me if I’m striking at my school in South Philadelphia,” said Sabirah Mahmud, a US Youth Climate Strike lead organizer.

“Climate crisis is real (….) If you don’t take action we will vote you out,” says 16-year-old Sabirah Mahmoud, lead Philly organizer for #ClimateStrike (Catalina Jaramillo/WHYY)

Emily Simpson, a history teacher at W.B. Saul High School in Roxborough, said she opted to strike after considering whether to attend the protest with her students and risk potential consequences, or stay at school where an event was planned.

“Feels like the right call all around,” she said in an email Thursday evening. “I stayed over an hour late to prep my classrooms and materials so that I could be out and still leave quality activities for my students.”

The rally, named “Philadelphia Strikes Back” was organized by several environmental organizations including Youth Climate Lobby PA, 350 Philly and the Sunrise Movement.

7-year-old Sarina Mahmoud at the ‘Philadelphia Strikes Back’ climate rally. (Catalina Jaramillo/WHYY)

Philadelphia activists are demanding elected officials to implement a municipal Green New Deal, transition to 100% renewable energy by 2030, stop any new fossil fuel projects from opening in the city, and a “just transition to a renewable economy.”

The international protest is meant to put pressure on global leaders attending the United Nations Climate Action Summit that starts on Monday in New York City. UN Secretary General António Guterres welcomed the public pressure and called climate change an “emergency.”

