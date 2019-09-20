‘If you don’t act like adults, we will’: Hundreds of youth climate strikers surround City Hall

“The government won’t listen to me if I’m striking at my school in South Philadelphia,” said Sabirah Mahmud, a US Youth Climate Strike lead organizer.

Emily Simpson, a history teacher at W.B. Saul High School in Roxborough, said she opted to strike after considering whether to attend the protest with her students and risk potential consequences, or stay at school where an event was planned.

Young people and adults in Philadelphia demanding action to reduce emissions and fight the effects of climate change. “I want to be able to have kids,” told me a teenager. pic.twitter.com/zg7MT3CEob — cjaramillo (@cjaramillo) September 20, 2019

“Feels like the right call all around,” she said in an email Thursday evening. “I stayed over an hour late to prep my classrooms and materials so that I could be out and still leave quality activities for my students.”

The rally, named “Philadelphia Strikes Back” was organized by several environmental organizations including Youth Climate Lobby PA, 350 Philly and the Sunrise Movement.

Philadelphia activists are demanding elected officials to implement a municipal Green New Deal, transition to 100% renewable energy by 2030, stop any new fossil fuel projects from opening in the city, and a “just transition to a renewable economy.”

The international protest is meant to put pressure on global leaders attending the United Nations Climate Action Summit that starts on Monday in New York City. UN Secretary General António Guterres welcomed the public pressure and called climate change an “emergency.”