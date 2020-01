Listen to The Why wherever you get your podcasts:

Meet the Philadelphia high school student who’s helping to lead the city’s youth movement to take action on climate change. Sabirah Mahmud, 17, talks about why she feels responsible for taking to the streets and what it’s like to be face of the movement as a young Muslim woman of color.