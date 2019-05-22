Election 2019

2019 Pennsylvania primary election results

  • Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney joyfully thanks supporters at his primary victory party. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)

  • Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney thanks his supporters on stage Tuesday evening. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)

  • Supporters of Mayor Jim Kenney celebrate his primary victory Tuesday night. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)

  • Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney gives his acceptance speech at his primary victory party Tuesday night at the Jewish History Museum Tuesday night. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)

  • Maria Quiñones-Sanchez arrives at her victory party as she beats state Rep. Ángel Cruz in the race for the 7th Councilmanic district. (Bastiaan Slabbers for WHYY)

  • Supporters cheer Maria Quiñones-Sanchez. who defeated Angel Cruz to keep her seat on City Council. (Bastiaan Slabbers for WHYY)

  • Bienvebita Neris receives a hug from her daughter Maria Quiñones-Sanchez as the councilwomen celebrates the victory over state Rep. Ángel Cruz in the race in the 7th Councilmanic district. (Bastiaan Slabbers for WHYY)

  • Maria Quiñones-Sanchez arrives at her victory party as she beats state Rep. Ángel Cruz in the race for the 7th Councilmanic district. (Bastiaan Slabbers for WHYY)

  • A glass is raised as Maria Quiñones-Sanchez gives a victory speech surrounded by family, friends and supporters. (Bastiaan Slabbers for WHYY)

  • Pennsylvania tate Rep. Angel Cruz speaks at the Juniata Park Boys and Girls Club after the 2019 Philadelphia Primary election voting results come in. (Natalie Piserchio for WHYY)

  • Pennsylvania state Rep. Angel Cruz is surrounded by supporters at the Juniata Park Boys and Girls Club after the 2019 Philadelphia primary election results come in. (Natalie Piserchio for WHYY)

  • Nilda Oppenheimer, a poll worker and certified interpreter for the city of Philadelphia, enjoys a Pepsi after the 2019 Philadelphia Primary election polls close. (Natalie Piserchio for WHYY)

  • Pennsylvania state Rep Angel Cruz speaks at the Juniata Park Boys and Girls Club after the 2019 Philadelphia Primary election results come in. (Natalie Piserchio for WHYY)

  • Democratic mayoral candidate Anthony Hardy Williams addresses supporters after conceding to incumbent Mayor Jim Kenney Tuesday evening. (Brad Larrison for WHYY)

  • Democratic Mayoral candidate Anthony Hardy Williams addressed supporters after conceding to incumbent Mayor Jim Kenney Tuesday evening. (Brad Larrison for WHYY)

  • Democratic mayoral candidate Anthony Hardy Williams hugs his wife Shari after addressing supporters and conceding to incumbent Mayor Jim Kenney Tuesday evening. (Brad Larrison for WHYY)

  • Maria Quiñones-Sanchez watch party for the race in the 7th Councilmanic district, in North Philadelphia. The three-term incumbent is challenged by state Rep. Ángel Cruz. When elected in 2008 Quiñones-Sanchez was the first ever Latina elected to the City Council. (Bastiaan Slabbers for WHYY)

  • Anika, Joe and Akinseye Quinones keep an eye on the results as they come in over the phone at the Maria Quinones-Sanchez watch party for the race in the 7th Councilmanic district. (Bastiaan Slabbers for WHYY)

  • Josiah Sanchez checks the screen of his phone as the race is watched closely at the Maria Quinones-Sanchez watch party for the race in the 7th Councilmanic district. (Bastiaan Slabbers for WHYY)

  • Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney greets supporters from SEIU at his campaign's party at the Jewish History museum Tuesday night. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)

  • Charles Cappetti, a poll worker for the 2019 Philadelphia primary elections, collects pay after the polls close. Poll workers who work outdoors collect a same-day cash payment. (Natalie Piserchio for WHYY)

On Primary Election Day, Philly voters made their feelings known on a number of key offices and ballot questions — bringing in fresh-faced newcomers as well as keeping around longtime members of the Philadelphia political machine.

Voters in the Democratic primary decided to give incumbent Jim Kenney a second chance as mayor as he faced challenges from State Sen. Anthony Hardy Williams and former City Controller Alan Butkovitz.

Also up for election were numerous Council-at-large and district council seats. Those who received the most votes from each party will move on to the general election in November.

Sheriff, City Commissioners and several races for judge were also on the ballot.

Rochelle Bilal, a former Philadelphia Police officer beat out embattled incumbent Jewell Williams, who has been accused of sexual harassment by former employers.

Here are the final results.

