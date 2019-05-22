2019 Pennsylvania primary election results

On Primary Election Day, Philly voters made their feelings known on a number of key offices and ballot questions — bringing in fresh-faced newcomers as well as keeping around longtime members of the Philadelphia political machine.

Voters in the Democratic primary decided to give incumbent Jim Kenney a second chance as mayor as he faced challenges from State Sen. Anthony Hardy Williams and former City Controller Alan Butkovitz.

Also up for election were numerous Council-at-large and district council seats. Those who received the most votes from each party will move on to the general election in November.

Sheriff, City Commissioners and several races for judge were also on the ballot.

Rochelle Bilal, a former Philadelphia Police officer beat out embattled incumbent Jewell Williams, who has been accused of sexual harassment by former employers.

Here are the final results.

