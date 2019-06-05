2019 New Jersey primary election results

Voters are picking Democratic and Republican nominees for all 80 New Jersey’s Assembly seats to compete in the general election in November. There are four open seats because of incumbent retirements.

Democrats currently control 54 seats, while Republicans hold 26. Assembly members face voters every two years.

In today’s primary races incumbents are facing challengers in nearly half of the 40 legislative districts. Each district is represented by two assembly representatives.

