Following the 2006 elections, Democrats controlled the Pennsylvania state House by one seat, like they do today, and the party could not unite behind a speaker. Josh Shapiro, who had only just finished his first term as a state representative, managed to broker a deal that put a moderate Republican in the role.

The event remains part of the lore behind Shapiro’s tendency to reach across the aisle to keep the machinations of government moving. And with Shapiro now at the top of the short list for consideration for presumed presidential nominee Kamala Harris’ vice presidential pick, supporters are talking up his practical bipartisan tendencies, especially Democrats in Pennsylvania who have been lobbying Harris to put him on the ticket.

“That term of that particular House wound up doing some really great things for the commonwealth,” said Steven Santarsiero, who was elected to the chamber two years later. “I think he showed leadership and his ability to bring people together there.”

Recently, Gretchen Whitmer, in a campaign stop for Harris, said Shapiro “gets s*** done.” Many Republicans in the state appear to agree.

“He’s had strong cross-party appeal since he first ran for governor,” former U.S. Rep. Charlie Dent told WHYY News. “I think that’s probably one of the advantages he brings to Kamala Harris and he can actually bring over some independent Republican votes in the commonwealth. I think she would have a much harder time doing that on her own.”