Elections 101: How decentralized election administration makes big fraud basically impossible

This story originally appeared on Spotlight PA.

At the heart of former President Donald Trump’s false claim that the 2020 election was stolen from him is a fundamental misunderstanding of how elections work in Pennsylvania.

Such massive fraud involving thousands of stolen votes would need to be witnessed here by members of both major parties in public spaces.

To the election directors working on the ground, claims of stolen elections underline how little is known about the process. Thad Hall, election director in Mercer County, told Spotlight PA that theories about broad collusion to alter results just don’t square with the reality that election administration in the commonwealth is local and decentralized.

“When you claim that mail ballots were mishandled or something like that, the people that would do that would be residents of Mercer County,” Hall said. “You’re suggesting that a lot of different people from both political parties were involved. It’s your neighbors, your friends.”

Pennsylvania’s system of election administration can be broken into three levels: the Department of State, county-level officials, and poll workers on the ground.

Each layer of administration safeguards against fraud in different ways. The Department of State maintains the voter registration database used across the commonwealth. County election officials oversee the storage and testing of voting machines. Poll workers monitor activities at polling precincts to ensure that voters are casting their ballots correctly.