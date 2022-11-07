Election deniers are on the Pa. ballot in 2022. Some are faring much better than expected

Northwards in Bucks County, Republican state Rep. Craig Staats, who also signed the letter, is running for re-election. While he is facing a challenger in Democrat James Miller, the incumbent is expected to win in a district long viewed as a Republican stronghold.

The district includes parts of East Rockhill, Milford, Perkasie, Quakertown, Richland, Richlandtown, Sellersville, Springfield, Trumbauersville, and West Rockhill.

Staats’ campaign did not respond to a request for comment on this story.

Meanwhile in Chester County, redistricting has created a competitive race between Republican state Rep. Tim Hennessey and Democratic challenger Paul Friel. Hennessey also signed the letter asking Congress to not accept Pennsylvania’s electoral results.

His campaign did not respond to a request for comment.

The seat covers parts of 11 municipalities in Chester County, including Phoenixville.

Friel said when he knocks on doors, the threat facing democracy comes up as an issue for some voters, but they are usually sparse on specifics.

He added that voters who have been keeping track of Hennessey’s actions find it “disingenuous” that he accepted the results of the 2020 election that returned him to office, but not the other results.

“That is the story over there. If you want to get to the primary, if you want to be a candidate on a Republican ticket anymore, it seems that that’s one path people are choosing to do is continuing to lean right and go right, which is really bad policy and really scary policy for Pennsylvania,” Friel said.

Friel supports more funding for public education, improving healthcare infrastructure, and raising the minimum wage.

But, he also wants to control extremism in Harrisburg. He is worried about the election deniers on the ballot in 2022.

“Very much true that this election, democracy is on the line, because if we’re not successful, the next election and 2024 presidential year, our votes could very much be in jeopardy,” Friel said.

Borick said he’s unsure what kind of reaction there will be to the results of the midterm elections in Pennsylvania. He imagines there will inevitably be some challenges to results by aggrieved parties.

“I’m really fascinated to see if some of the divides that we see in Republican ranks on broader perceptions of electoral processes are exacerbated a little bit by any potential post-election challenges,” Borick said. “For example, if a candidate seems to have lost overwhelmingly, and they’re still challenging, will you see people rallying around them simply because they are of that party?”