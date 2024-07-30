How 9 mistakenly discarded ballots in Luzerne County, Pa., fueled Trump’s 2020 lies about elections

This story originally appeared on Spotlight PA.

A new report from the U.S. Department of Justice found that under the Trump administration, a U.S. attorney violated department policies while handling an investigation into nine Pennsylvania ballots that were mistakenly discarded in 2020.

The report, released Thursday by the Justice Department’s Office of the Inspector General, its internal watchdog, showed how these choices helped fuel then-President Donald Trump’s false narrative of a stolen election.

The ballots at the center of the nearly four-year-old case were from Luzerne County. The report examined how top DOJ officials handled and publicly released information from the FBI’s investigation into those ballots, including then-Attorney General William Barr’s decision to share details of the investigation with Trump while it was ongoing.

Trump’s reelection campaign seized on the investigation into the discarded Pennsylvania ballots as evidence that mail voting was being manipulated to steal the election from Trump.

However, the inspector general pointed out that the FBI found the real reason for the ballots’ handling was much more mundane: A “mentally impaired” seasonal worker had simply made a mistake.

The Justice Department has policies to prevent investigations from being politicized, especially during an election year. The inspector general’s report highlighted how breaches of these policies can snowball into false and exaggerated claims of election fraud, and recommended that DOJ make changes to clarify which information can be included in public statements.

Handling this kind of sensitive election information is something that Al Schmidt, Pennsylvania’s top election official, has thought a lot about.

“These types of minor clerical errors in election administration can be misused by bad-faith actors to undermine confidence in our electoral process,” Schmidt said in a statement Friday. “Election administration is highly scrutinized, and any error — no matter how inadvertent, no matter how minor — will be used by those seeking to undermine confidence in election results and our representative democracy.”

Seven ballots cast for Trump appear in the trash

The case dates back to Sept. 16, 2020, when then-Luzerne County Election Director Shelby Watchilla discovered that one of her temporary election workers had mistakenly put nine military absentee mail ballots in the trash, according to Politico reporting at the time.

Watchilla reported the incident to supervisors, and two days later the Luzerne County district attorney notified the FBI that a county elections employee had discarded seven military absentee ballots — which had been taken out of their envelopes, revealing votes cast for Trump — in a dumpster. Two still-sealed envelopes that the employee had “mishandled” were also provided to the FBI, according to the report.

The FBI took over the investigation on Sept. 21. The next day, the Luzerne County district attorney issued a press release about the incident and federal authorities’ role in investigating it.

According to the inspector general’s report, Barr briefed Trump on the incident on Sept. 23, and informed him that the ballots had been voted for him — information that was not public at the time. Trump went on to repeat that claim on a Fox Radio show the next morning.

The next day, Sept. 24, David Freed, who was overseeing the investigation as U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, released his own statement that incorrectly said all nine ballots had been cast for Trump. A corrected version said only seven had been cast for Trump, while the votes of the two unopened ballots were unknown.

The Trump campaign and its allies quickly began weaving the incident into a narrative about election fraud, which ultimately escalated to the Jan. 6, 2021, riot by Trump followers at the U.S. Capitol. Some examples: