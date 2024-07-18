Pa. mail ballot envelopes will now be printed with the full year filled out

This story originally appeared on Spotlight PA.

The Pennsylvania Department of State is hoping another change to mail ballot return envelopes will eliminate the chance of ballots being rejected this November because of voters failing to write in the year completely.

In a directive earlier this month, the Department of State told counties that they should now preprint ballot return envelopes with the full, four-digit year in the date field, leaving voters to fill in just the month and day alongside their signature.

“We conducted an analysis after this election of why ballots were rejected,” said Al Schmidt, Pennsylvania’s top election official. “We didn’t see a significant number of ballots missing the full year, but there were some, and every vote is precious in every election.”

It’s the second modification to the envelopes since the 2023 municipal elections, as state officials try to cut down on the number of ballots rejected for lacking a properly filled out date and resolve differing interpretations among counties on whether to count these ballots. The move will also eliminate a risk of lawsuits in November over whether incomplete-year ballots should be accepted or rejected.

Pennsylvania law requires that voters sign and date the outer return envelope of their mail ballots in order for them to be counted, but the date requirement has proven to be tricky for voters, and has drawn challenges from voting rights advocates. Roughly 8,500 ballots, or 1.22% of those returned, were rejected during the April primary for lacking a proper date or signature or for being returned without a secrecy envelope, according to an analysis of Department of State data.

With the November presidential election again expected to be close in Pennsylvania, even a small number of ballots rejected for technicalities like lacking a date could prove consequential for the outcome.

Problems with year show up in 2024 primary

In November 2023, the Department of State announced a redesigned ballot return envelope that it hoped would cut down on the number of rejected ballots. The new design had a shaded area where a voter would sign and date the envelope, to make it stand out, and had the first two digits of the year — “20” — prefilled to deter voters from writing the wrong year by mistake. The state also changed the color of the inner secrecy envelope a voter must use to yellow and added watermarks to identify it.

In the April primary, the first election in which those envelopes were used, fewer ballots were rejected for voter errors. But as completed mail ballots came in, election officials around the state started to notice that many of the envelopes they were receiving had a problem: Voters hadn’t filled in the last two digits for the year in the date field.

After several counties reached out to the Department of State about how to handle these ballots, Deputy Secretary for Elections Jonathan Marks sent an email to counties advising them to count ballots even if the envelope didn’t have the last two digits of the year.

“It is the Department’s view that, if the date written on the ballot can reasonably be interpreted to be ‘the day upon which [the voter] completed the declaration,’ the ballot should not be rejected as having an ‘incorrect’ date or being ‘undated,’” Marks wrote on April 19.

Not all counties followed that advice, however. At least 22 counties opted not to count ballots missing the “24,” according to a Votebeat and Spotlight PA survey of elections officials.

An analysis of Department of State data found that the overall rejection rate for mail ballots went down following the redesign, compared with the 2023 primary. But counties that Votebeat and Spotlight PA identified as choosing not to count ballots missing the “24” had virtually no decrease in the rejection rate as a group, and most saw an increase.

The Department of State said its analysis showed older voters were more likely to return ballots with errors that led them to be rejected.

This means the decision to prefill the full year is likely to prevent voters from making the mistake and further reduce the number of ballots rejected over issues with the date.

It would also resolve disparities among counties in how these ballots are handled, an issue that has sparked lawsuits on both sides of the decision.