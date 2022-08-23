The role of Christian nationalism in the race for Pennsylvania governor

This story originally appeared on WESA.

Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano made national headlines this summer for his ties to Gab, a social-media site closely associated with the Christian nationalist movement, and once used by the man accused in the mass shooting at Pittsburgh’s Tree of Life Synagogue.

Mastriano deleted his account last month, he has found it difficult to put the issue behind him . Two days before he was slated to make a joint appearance in Pittsburgh with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis , for example, Rabbi Emeritus Jamie Gibson of Temple Sinai warned that in the wake of the Tree of Life shooting, “Until [Mastriano] unlinks his campaign from the rhetoric of Christian nationalism I am extremely concerned that people will act … in ways that harm actual human beings.”

But what is Christian nationalism?

Brock Bahler, a senior lecturer in religious studies at the University of Pittsburgh, said that the belief is easy to define, but the tensions surrounding it date back before the United States was founded.

Scholars “prefer to call it white Christian nationalism [because] there’s this overlap between white supremacy and Christian nationalism,” Bahler said. ”Wherever you find a white Christian nationalism, you typically find a number of prominent beliefs. One: America was intended to be a Christian nation. Number two: that it’s the Promised Land and holds a special role in God’s plan. And three: that the founding U.S. documents like the Constitution are divinely inspired.”

Bahler stresses that “saying your faith shapes your values and your political decision making is not the same thing as Christian nationalism.” And in fact, Christian nationalism “is more tied to political ideologies and myths” than it is to the text of the Bible itself.