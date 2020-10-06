One of President Trump’s most prominent Central Pa. allies faces challenge from a moderate Democrat

This story originally appeared on WITF.

Freshman GOP Congressman Dan Meuser is working to fend off Democrat Gary Wegman for Pennsylvania’s 9th Congressional seat.

Both men say their experience before running for office will lend itself to working in the U.S. House.

Before joining Congress, Meuser was an executive at Pride Mobility Products, a company he ran with his father and brother, and served as the state Secretary of Revenue, from 2011 to 2015.

“I have a good understanding of the macros of our economy and what our Constitution calls for, related to what are the best policies to advance our economy,” Meuser said.

He has served on the Committee on Veterans’ Affairs, the Budget, and Education and Labor.

Meuser opposes abortion, supports building a wall along the southern border, and has been a fierce defender of President Donald Trump – attending his rally at Harrisburg International Airport last month.

“We need to be focused on economic recovery, keeping people at work and allowing businesses to flourish again. As well as keeping our hospitals equipped, fighting the virus, having money for vaccines, and keeping our schools open,” said Meuser.

Democratic challenger Gary Wegman said his more than 30 years as a dentist and owner of a family-run farm will help him tackle healthcare reform if elected.