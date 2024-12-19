The EPA’s Piggot said the Safe Drinking Water Act paved the way for the agency to implement stricter regulations for PFAS in drinking water.

“The work that’s been done this year to put in place new, incredibly protective standards for drinking water from PFAS, and the regulation that ensured that all the communities around the country replaced their lead service lines in 10 years, are fully within the framework of the Safe Drinking Water Act,” he said. “The Safe Drinking Water Act established, if you will, the rules of the road, the process by which we make a determination about whether to regulate, and then at what levels to regulate.”

Joe Manko, who in 1974 was the EPA’s regional counsel for Pennsylvania and several other East Coast states, said the Safe Drinking Water Act’s significance remains to this day.

“It’s grown in importance in the sense that they have found more pollutants that they didn’t know about back in the ‘70s,” Manko said.

Nicholas Benedictus, who worked for the EPA in the Philadelphia region in 1974, said he believes the drinking water in the region is the safest it’s ever been.

“I think it’s probably as good as anywhere in the country,” Benedictus said.

However, paying for the expensive infrastructure required to meet new EPA standards remains a challenge, and municipalities must decide how to prioritize upgrades if they want to avoid passing the burden to ratepayers, he said.

The EPA now regulates more than 90 contaminants in drinking water, but most of these regulations were established more than 25 years ago. The agency has been criticized by some environmentalists for waiting this long to set enforceable limits on the amount of PFAS allowable in drinking water.

Today, Earthjustice is calling for new changes to the act that would allow the EPA to regulate contaminants more frequently, and for stronger enforcement of the law.

The future of drinking water regulations under a Trump administration also remains uncertain. Though President-elect Donald Trump has promised the “cleanest air and water on the planet” under his leadership, environmental advocates fear efforts to protect the public against PFAS and lead could be curtailed.

Earthjustice’s Gonzalez said he worries the incoming Trump administration might cut the EPA’s resources.

“[It’s] going to become harder when EPA has less funding, when the regional offices that EPA relies on to do investigations have less funding to do their investigations,” he said. “I fully expect that this administration, as well as their allies in Congress, are going to attempt to make it much harder for EPA to do its job, and for states to do their job, and for cities to do their job.”