No ‘seat at the table’: Why environmental justice activists fear a Trump win

What questions do you have about the 2024 elections? What major issues do you want candidates to address? Let us know.

The energy was high in the crowded event space at the Harrah’s casino in Chester by the time Zulene Mayfield took the stage.

Music blasted from the speakers. Attendees held signs reading “Pennsylvania for Harris” and chanted, “I’m with her.”

Mayfield, an activist renowned for her work fighting polluting industry in the majority Black, working-class city, where the adult asthma rate is higher than the nation’s average, struck a serious tone at the Harris rally in August.

“If you want clean air, you’d better vote,” she said. “Because if you don’t think that this thing can get worse, it will.”

Residents like Mayfield who advocate for clean air, clean water and relief from the impacts of climate change in their communities see high stakes in this fall’s presidential election.

Democratic candidate Kamala Harris has released few details about her environmental plans, but vowed to “tackle the climate crisis,” advance environmental justice, lower household energy costs and “hold polluters accountable” in her online campaign platform. Former president and Republican candidate Donald Trump’s platform includes making the U.S. “the dominant energy producer in the world,” canceling the “electric vehicle mandate,” ending “market-distorting restrictions on oil, natural gas, and coal,” and promising to end offshore wind development “on day one.”

The two have vastly different records on the environment. Harris signaled support for an investigation into whether fossil fuel companies misled the public about the dangers of climate change as California’s attorney general, and as a senator, sponsored environmental justice-focused legislation. As president, Trump rolled back over 100 environmental rules, including several related to unhealthy air pollution.

Advocates in the Philadelphia region hope Harris would build upon the Biden administration’s unprecedented focus on environmental justice and funding for efforts to curb climate change. They fear Trump would pursue deregulation that could leave overburdened communities with even fewer protections.

“With a Harris-Walz administration, we will at least have a seat at the table,” Mayfield said. “With a Trump administration, there won’t be a table.”

Penny Dryden, an environmental justice advocate in Bear, Delaware, agrees.

“It’s really a lot at stake for us,” she said.