‘Swimming around in it like a soup’: Labor Day crowds temporarily introduce unwanted chemicals into rivers, streams
Samples collected over Labor Day weekend 2022 found increased chemicals from sunscreens, shampoos, drugs and fecal matter, according to a newly published Johns Hopkins study.
Many people chose to take advantage of the long Labor Day weekend with a much needed break in the outdoors; camping, swimming or tubing by their favorite spot along the Delaware River. However, while outdoor and water recreation has many benefits — such as reducing stress, improving physical health and fostering environmental stewardship — it may also introduce unwanted contaminants into local waterways.
A Johns Hopkins University study published Thursday found chemicals found in common personal products are introduced into rivers and streams as flocks of people celebrate the Labor Day weekend outside.
“Residue from sunscreens, shampoos and other chemicals you’re using around your house can wash off into the water. And the same is true for the person next to you,” said lead researcher Carsten Prasse. “People are exposed to other chemicals based on the choices of their fellow swimmers. And you’re all swimming around in it like a soup.”
Researchers collected water samples from Clear Creek, a popular tubing spot for locals in Golden, Colorado, over Labor Day 2022. They detected chemicals that had washed into the creek from items such as sunscreens, plastics and pet products.
The samples also contained human gut microbes, which are primarily transferred through fecal matter entering the water, either from sewage discharge or through contamination from human waste. Researchers also detected traces of cocaine, and evidence of prescription drugs — likely transferred into the water through urination.
Prasse said changes to water quality are likely temporary, because of the natural flow of the creek.
However, he and his colleague Noor Hamdan say more research is needed to determine whether contaminants introduced by outdoor recreation impact wildlife and drinking water quality.
“Changes to the water are short-lived, but that doesn’t mean they aren’t significant,” said first author Hamdan, a doctoral graduate who studied in Prasse’s lab. “Flowing water continues to transport the compounds further downstream and that could impact plants and animals along the way.”
Prasse said while it’s important to increase access to the outdoors and make waterways more swimmable, people should be mindful of the potential implications of their actions. He advises visitors to rivers and streams to use mineral sunscreen, which has fewer environmental impacts than chemical sunscreens.
“People use sunscreens, which is a good thing. You don’t want to get burned,” Prasse said. “But everything you put on your body, or you take onto the water, is potentially being introduced in the water.”
