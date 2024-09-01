From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Many people chose to take advantage of the long Labor Day weekend with a much needed break in the outdoors; camping, swimming or tubing by their favorite spot along the Delaware River. However, while outdoor and water recreation has many benefits — such as reducing stress, improving physical health and fostering environmental stewardship — it may also introduce unwanted contaminants into local waterways.

A Johns Hopkins University study published Thursday found chemicals found in common personal products are introduced into rivers and streams as flocks of people celebrate the Labor Day weekend outside.

“Residue from sunscreens, shampoos and other chemicals you’re using around your house can wash off into the water. And the same is true for the person next to you,” said lead researcher Carsten Prasse. “People are exposed to other chemicals based on the choices of their fellow swimmers. And you’re all swimming around in it like a soup.”

Researchers collected water samples from Clear Creek, a popular tubing spot for locals in Golden, Colorado, over Labor Day 2022. They detected chemicals that had washed into the creek from items such as sunscreens, plastics and pet products.

The samples also contained human gut microbes, which are primarily transferred through fecal matter entering the water, either from sewage discharge or through contamination from human waste. Researchers also detected traces of cocaine, and evidence of prescription drugs — likely transferred into the water through urination.