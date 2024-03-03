Last spring’s water contamination scare, when thousands of gallons of chemicals spilled into a creek that flows into the Delaware River, highlighted a lack of redundancy in the city’s drinking water system. If the chemical spill had entered the drinking water intake on the Delaware River, where the city gets more than half of its drinking water, the Water Department would not have been able to replace that capacity with water from the Schuylkill River or other sources.

The Water Revitalization Plan includes upgrades at the Belmont and Queen Lane water treatment plants on the Schuylkill, a new pipe to connect these plants and new transmission piping in North Philadelphia and Fox Chase. Together, these projects would allow the city to draw its drinking water exclusively from one river or the other indefinitely, the Water Department has said.

“It’s about improving the treatment of the actual water and making it more resilient in how it’s delivered across the city so that when we have incidents like a spill in the Delaware, we can rely on the Schuylkill to provide water for the whole city until after it’s passed,” Rademaekers said.

The Water Department expects to face increasing pressures on its drinking water system in the coming years as climate change brings more intense storms and sea levels rise, slowly pushing salty water up the Delaware River.

The Water Department plans to stagger the series of improvements over 25 years. Work has already started on two pumping stations along the Delaware River and the pipe that will run underneath the Schuylkill River to connect two treatment plants, Rademaekers said. Improvements to the Queen Lane Water Treatment Plant along the Schuylkill will be the last big element of the plan, finishing around 2050.

In addition to the ten main projects outlined in the plan, it includes some 400 smaller projects — including the replacement of water mains that run beneath streets and distribute water to homes, Rademaekers said.

The Water Department plans to fund the plan in part with grants and low-interest loans from the federal government, which will ultimately be paid back by ratepayers. The Department says it has already received part of a $25 million state grant and $320 million in loans for the plan, and will identify the rest of the funding as future capital budgets are developed.

“We kind of want to let people know about the general plan because it’s really their water bills that’s going to be funding it,” Rademaekers said.

Officials will not be able to provide people who attend the listening sessions info about future water bill increases, Rademaekers said. Instead, the public listening sessions occurring March 4 through April 11 will cover a “general overview” of the plan, with officials on hand to answer questions.