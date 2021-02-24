Philly Fighting COVID CEO lashes out at ‘competitors’ in apology email to donors

Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?

After weeks of radio silence, Philly Fighting COVID’s Andrei Doroshin surfaced Tuesday afternoon in a brief email addressed to “donors.” Though framed as an apology, the start-up CEO did not elaborate on what he was sorry for.

In the note, Doroshin said he would focus on “money owed” and “recovering the good of our names.” He pointed to unnamed “minor administrative decisions” that he described as the “fodder that was needed for competitors and other groups that did not share our interests to shut us down and personally discredit me and my team.”

It was unclear which competitors or groups Doroshin was referring to in his email. He did not respond to a request for comment.

The City of Philadelphia cut off Philly Fighting COVID’s vaccine supply after WHYY News and Billy Penn revealed the group had abandoned its community testing obligations and pivoted to a for-profit model with a privacy policy that would allow the company to sell user data. It was later revealed that Doroshin took vaccine doses home from PFC’s Pennsylvania Convention Center clinic, even after turning patients away.