Private medical practices suffer from the coronavirus’s many complications

Not too many tests available to them

Few primary care doctors are currently administering COVID-19 tests. A lot of smaller practices simply don’t have enough, or any, available to them. William King, from PAMCOP, said that at the beginning of the pandemic, his office had no tests. He has only five now. If he wants to order more, he would have to buy them in bulk, which he cannot afford to do.

“I have 35 patients who I want to test for COVID, but I don’t have 35 gowns and 35 swabs. Now, we could buy that, but we can’t buy that and pay for our staff,” said King.

Khadijah DeShields’ 1-year old daughter, Kai, is a patient of King’s. Although Kai’s father tested positive for COVID-19, neither DeShields nor her daughter has been able to get tested because they’re not exhibiting symptoms.

“I feel as though they should be testing everyone and not just people that are experiencing symptoms, especially if I’m living in a household with someone who has tested positive,” she said.

DeShields and her daughter are now staying with DeShields’ mother and isolating from Kai’s father. But DeShields said she feels scared: Although she can check her daughter’s temperature for a fever, gauging whether she’s exhibiting any other symptoms can be tough.

Although there have been local efforts by the Black Doctors COVID-19 consortium to ramp up testing, it is still mostly available only for those exhibiting symptoms. There has been a push in the area to ramp up antibody testing as well, but those tests may not be as reliable.

King worries about this approach to testing. He recounted a story from the family of one of his patients: The child is almost 2 years old, the mother had lost her sense of smell, and had called King for advice on how to keep the child safe – she’s a health care worker and was worried that she had gotten sick. The doctor advised that they all get tested, and he sent them to urgent care.

The child’s mother was able to be tested because she had symptoms, but the child’s father didn’t, so he wasn’t able to get tested. The mother was diagnosed with COVID-19. Because of the diagnosis, the father and child went to live with the child’s grandmother for a few days. By the end of the week, the father had lost his sense of smell and was worried that he had gotten sick as well.

They went to a different urgent care clinic, where the father was able to get tested, and he was diagnosed as well, so they returned to stay with the child’s mother. A few days later, the grandmother with whom the child and father had lived passed away.

“What is so crushing, as a clinician, is that we just needed one more test,” King said. “Just one more test, not for grandma, not for the baby, but for dad. They had two households, and they were trying to determine which was the safe house, but they didn’t know both were unsafe.”

He said he knows there is a testing shortage, but the way we are testing is fraught.

“We know exactly who the next patient will be,” said King. “When that patient gets sick and goes to the ER, that’s not when I need the test. By that point, it’s too late.”

King is also worried because his practice is, for the most part, serving the African American community, which has been the hardest hit during the pandemic.

“Each of us [physicians] are taking care of grandchildren of our original patients, but we really are taking care of up to five generations back, if you go back to the patients who referred us. We consider that continuity to be a real phenomenon.”

In mid-May, Pennsylvania Department Health data showed that although African Americans account for just 11.3% of the state’s population, they represented almost a third of the 22,725 COVID-19 cases at that time for which the race of the patient had been recorded.

“We can’t get ahead of the curve if you don’t let us check on the people who we believe are going to catch COVID and might have COVID. We can’t trace if we can’t test,” King said.

What all this will look like in the fall, or even come winter, is a concern, too, he said.

“I’m worried now, but I’m really going to be worried when everything blows up in September,” King said. “When the flu season hits and we don’t have the adequate tests to differentiate between coronavirus and flu, it’s going to be hard.”

The protests’ impact

On top of their regular worries, these private medical practices now have the added stress brought about by some factors of the recent protests, and the violence that is brought on by escalations between the police and demonstrators. The curfew has had an impact on their business, and they’ve had to close early to allow for their employees, as well as their patients, to get home safely and without harassment.

“The curfews do affect us because we have evening hours to accommodate for our patients who work during the day and are unable to take off,” Nguyen said. “Many of our patients use public transit to travel to the office, so now with the restricted schedules they may not be able to make it to our office anymore.”

Both King, the pediatrician, and Schwabe, the internist from Havertown, said they’re concerned for patients who haven’t been able to fill their prescriptions because their pharmacies have been looted. King said he’s also worried about some of his older teenage patients who have been out during the protests.

“I’ve had a few older teens who have been difficult to reach because they are going out to join the street battles that start at curfew time,” King said. “I have a teen patient who recently recovered from coronavirus last month, who was just hit by a car and fractured her leg [on] Sunday. Her surgery has been postponed a second day because the orthopedic surgeons at Einstein are overwhelmed with the minor trauma from the street battles over the last two nights.”

He fears the protests will also bring with them a new wave of coronavirus infections that could swamp the health care system in the coming weeks.