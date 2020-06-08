Rush to dole out billions in coronavirus relief dollars in Pa. could lead to waste, fraud

A federal oversight committee created by the CARES Act recently warned that the influx of federal dollars offers “unparalleled opportunities to assist those in greatest need,” but also “unmatched prospects for fraud, misuse of the funds, and other criminal conduct.”

One of the largest chunks of funding in the state’s plan allocates $175 million, as well as up to $175 million from a separate source of CARES Act money, for an ambitious new initiative where the state Department of Human Services will pay health systems to increase nursing homes’ testing capacity and improve their infection control practices.

Nursing homes are the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak in Pennsylvania. As of Saturday, 4,092 residents of nursing and personal care homes had died after contracting the virus, accounting for almost 70% of all deaths in the state attributed to the coronavirus.

“Where will the money go, what are the guidelines about how it will be used — that’s all unknown,” said Diane Menio, executive director of the Center for Advocacy for the Rights and Interests of the Elderly. “I want to make sure that it accomplishes what it sets out to do — that’s hard to tell from looking at a piece of legislation.”

The plan is similar to a program already in place, where health systems consult with some long-term care facilities on a voluntary basis, said Ali Fogarty, a Human Services spokesperson. But for the moment, details are scarce. The plan calls for dividing the state into six regions, but it’s not yet clear how funding will be distributed between them.

Some facilities have reported more than 100 cases, while others have none, according to data released by the state health department.

It’s important to prioritize “hotspots,” said Zach Shamberg, president and CEO of the Pennsylvania Health Care Association, which represents more than 400 long-term care facilities.

“It’s hard to say given we don’t know what that funding structure is going to be, but we hope that every dollar is spent to help those on the front lines,” he said.

The Department of Human Services will also oversee hundreds of millions of dollars in one-time payments to all nursing homes and assisted living facilities in the state, as well as adult daycare centers and home health-care providers. The law says the money “may only be used to cover necessary COVID-19 related costs,” giving recipients broad discretion in spending it.

“Necessary” means “the expenditure is reasonably necessary … in the reasonable judgement of the government officials” overseeing the spending, according to guidance issued by the U.S. Treasury Department. The law also says recipients must “provide documentation to DHS, upon request, for purposes of an audit review.”

The department is waiting on more federal guidance about reporting requirements for this funding, said Fogarty, the department spokesperson, adding that the state may require additional reporting “if we become aware of any particularized issues with use of the money.” The first payments will go out July 1, she said, and the amount each facility receives will be made public.

With demand for many programs likely to be overwhelming, there is a lot riding on the formulas used to distribute the funding.

An allocation of $116 million for child care providers cannot be paid out until Human Services completes an ongoing study into the economic impact of the outbreak. The results will then be used to develop a formula for distributing the money. A Human Services spokesperson said the study will not be completed until mid-July, and the department “has not finalized an approach to using the study results.”

Child care providers across the state received $51 million through a separate stream of CARES Act funding, but urgently need more help to pay their bills and buy cleaning supplies and personal protective equipment as they start to reopen, said Diane Barber, executive director of the Pennsylvania Child Care Association.

“We were really happy for the money but kind of surprised that it was tied to a survey that had not been released yet,” Barber said. “We really need to move this money out as quickly as possible.”

In some cases, the money will be given out on the basis of population, rather than targeting the areas of highest need, following the example set by the federal government in allocating aid to states. Take, for instance, $625 million in grants for the 60 counties that did not receive direct federal funding.

Berks and York Counties will receive roughly the same amount — even though Berks had four times as many confirmed cases, according to the latest figures.