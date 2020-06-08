Pa. coronavirus recovery: Philly libraries stay closed in early days of ‘yellow’

Philly libraries remain closed during the ‘yellow’ phase

All 55 branches of the Philadelphia Free Library system remain closed as the city is beginning the “yellow” phase of coronavirus mitigation efforts.

In the meantime, the library will be offering virtual programming such as storytelling time, yoga and book discussions.

For now, book drops also remain closed, and all loan periods and holds will be extended pending reopening.

As the yellow phase progresses, select locations will begin making pickups and returns available, but no date has been announced.

Unemployment compensation system still grappling with fraud

Stolen identities are still being used to apply for unemployment compensation in Pennsylvania, according to the Department of Labor and Industry.

“We continue to work closely with multiple state and federal agencies to investigate,” said secretary Jerry Oleksiak. “Because this is an ongoing investigation, we obviously will not be getting into any particulars.”

In order to keep funds from being deposited automatically into fraudulent accounts, the state began issuing checks and mailing them in lieu of electronic deposit. The payment method will change again starting next week, to state-issued debit cards.

If you receive money you haven’t applied for, the DLI website spells out a process for returning it.

Issues plaguing the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program are also being worked on, said Susan Dickinson, Director of the Office of Unemployment Compensation Benefits Policy. That program provides unemployment compensation to gig workers, the self-employed and people with an insufficient job history who have lost work due to the coronavirus pandemic, backdated to when that loss began. However, a software issue with the vendor kept people who were out of work for weeks before the program rolled out from accessing backdated benefits. Dickinson said a fix is being piloted right now and should be rolled out shortly.