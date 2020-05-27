Are you on the front lines of the coronavirus? Help us report on the pandemic.

Philadelphia has added more COVID-19 testing capacity, opening a new site at the Health Center 5 community clinic on North 20th Street in the city’s Stanton neighborhood.

“This is a testament to our drive to get more testing available in underserved communities,” Mayor Jim Kenney said at Tuesday afternoon’s event.

Health Commissioner Thomas Farley pointed to the disproportionate effects of the coronavirus on Black communities, as well as low-income communities, as reasons why the city had chosen North Philadelphia for testing availability.

“This is one of many neighborhoods in the city with those characteristics,” Farley said. “And we need to have increased access.”

Located at 1900 N. 20th St., Health Center 5 is at the center of Stanton, where 8 out of every 10 residents is Black.

Some community leaders have expressed concern about city health centers’ dual use as primary care providers and COVID-19 testing sites, noting that without significant additional support, the clinics could easily become overwhelmed with patients or run out of tests. Although coronavirus testing is being provided as an additional service at Health Center 5, staffing there has not seen a corresponding increase.

But Darnell Wilkerson, director of Health Center 5, said he isn’t concerned about either numbers or test scarcity.