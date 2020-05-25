How one nursing home is limiting the spread of COVID-19 among veterans

Are you on the front lines of the coronavirus? Help us report on the pandemic.

Memorial Day honors the men and women who died while serving in the U.S. military. It’s a time when many visit the graves of loved ones who passed away and place American flags by their gravesites.

With the coronavirus on everyone’s mind, veterans have been in the news lately, as a number of long-term care facilities serving them have experienced high levels of fatalities from COVID-19.

The Cpl. Michael J. Crescenz Veterans Administration Medical Center in West Philadelphia is a federal facility that provides care to about 57,000 veterans in the tri-state area. Within the hospital is a long-term care home that typically houses about 100 veterans. So far, 28 residents of the home, known as the Community Living Center, have tested positive, and three have died of COVID-19. Still, that’s a better track record than many nursing homes battling the virus.

Officials say testing has been crucial in limiting the outbreak at the Community Living Center. The VA medical center already served as a regional molecular testing hub for infectious diseases like HIV, chlamydia and gonorrhea. So it was able to transition the same equipment to test for COVID-19.

“We had a head start, if you will, in the sense that we had the basic testing equipment in place that we used for other purposes,” said John Kelly, chief of staff at the VA Medical Center and an infectious disease specialist. “If you didn’t have those very sophisticated laboratory instruments in your hospital, you couldn’t run those test kits. But they were some of the earliest kits out of the gate, so that served us well to have that testing equipment in-house already.”

The VA began using two testing platforms to test for the viral particles known as antigens, including one from the diagnostic testing company Abbott.

“In-house implementation of Abbott testing requires one to have an efficient microbiology section within the lab,” said Darshana Jhala, chief of pathology at the VA Medical Center. “And laboratory technologists trained as molecular technologists, you have to have an oversight by an M.D., or M.D. PhD. All these factors together, I think, lead to a successful implementation of in-house testing with a good turn-around time.”

Jhala said the VA lab is able to perform 8,000 tests a month using the Abbott testing platform, with a turnaround time for results of between four and 24 hours.

“Once we had identified a case among our residents,” said Kelly, “we were able to implement wide-scale testing and then retesting and then retesting to help us monitor the progress and the successes of our interventions in reducing the spread within our nursing facility.”

Currently, the VA is not testing for antibodies, which could reveal whether a person had COVID-19 and recovered. The accuracy of antibody tests is in dispute.

But even some testing for antigens can reveal false negatives, so the VA also relies on temperature checks. Some who have tested positive and recovered from the disease have continued to test positive three to four weeks later, said Kelly. But he said that doesn’t necessarily mean the person remains contagious.

“The question is how long can you shed the virus, and it’s not completely answered yet,” said Kelly. “But there is no evidence that there is any virus that is reproductively capable beyond nine to 10 days. So when we’re detecting virus at up to three weeks, it’s not clear that that’s infectious. I don’t want to say that it’s not, but there’s no evidence yet that that’s infectious. It may just be viral genetic material or antigens that we’re detecting in our assays.”