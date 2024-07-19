‘Philadelphia Revealed’ exhibit uncovers the city’s history in things that survived

The city’s historic Atwater Kent collection returns to public view for the first time since being transferred to Drexel University.

mini sculpture of William Penn on display

The original aluminum model of William Penn (1886) by Alexander Milne Calder is one of 650 items from the Atwater Kent collection on display at Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Arts in the exhibit, ''Philadelphia Revealed.'' (Emma Lee/WHYY)

A stadium turnstile and crushed copper kettles.

Quaker-made lacework and murals from Gimball’s.

A Miss Flora McFlimsey with hair done in rings …

These are a few of Philly’s favorite things — at least that’s what Drexel University hopes.

About 650 objects selected from the Philadelphia historical archive are now on display at the Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts.

“Philadelphia Revealed: Unpacking the Attic” is the first major showcase of the city’s archive of objects since the Atwater Kent Museum of Philadelphia closed and Drexel University assumed stewardship of the approximately 35,000-piece collection dating back the 17th century.

Various artifacts on display at the exhibition
Sports memorabilia from the Atwater Kent Collection includes a turnstile from Veterans Stadium, the uniform socks and cleats of Jimmy Rollins, a seat from Connie Mack Stadium, Bobby Clarke’s hockey stick, and the uniform of Mike Schmidt. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

A smaller show of selected images had been quickly put on display last year after Drexel assumed management of the archive. “Philadelphia Revealed” is a much larger and more encyclopedic display of Philadelphia history.

Both sprawling and dense, the exhibition is packed with treasures and oddities, feeling like stroll through an immersive cabinet of curiosities: a wooden block that was part of the city’s original street pavers, a police mugshot book from 1907, a life-size cutout of a British redcoat soldier used as a party prop for the Meschianza and an elaborate celebration in 1778 for British loyalists based in Philadelphia.

Archival book of mugshots
A Philadelphia Police Department mug book, 1907 to 1911, shows men and women primarily accused of robbery, pickpocketing and burglary, pictured with and without their hats. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

Missing from the exhibition are some objects that are considered the heavy-hitters of the Atwater Kent collection, like the presidential desk used by George Washington or the Lenni Lenape beaded wampum belt believed to have been given to William Penn.

Instead, co-curator Stacey Swigart opted for objects that might have been in the hands of average Philadelphians over the course of the city’s 341-year history.

Stacey Swigart
Stacey Swigart director of the Atwater Kent Collection brought 650 objects from the vast collection to the galleries of Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Arts for the exhibit, ”Philadelphia Revealed.” (Emma Lee/WHYY)

“I don’t want to call it mundane, but the normal stuff that are part of our everyday lives are just as important as those things like George Washington’s desk,” she said. “How about Young’s Candies and the stuff they acquired to build their business? They’re still used today by Shane’s Confectionery downtown. You can have little pickle candies, and there’s the mold on display.”

The exhibition is organized by subject with sections about things like city infrastructure, manufacturing, retail department stores, toys and sports.

Instead of including Joe Frazier’s boxing gloves, which are in the collection, the sports section highlights things Philly sports fans would have actually touched: a turnstile from the old Veterans Stadium and a seat from its predecessor, Connie Mack.

Ten objects on display have been selected by 10 Philadelphia storytellers as talismans that spark their own personal stories. Each is the basis of an episode in a 10-part podcast series produced by WHYY and First Person Arts, also called “Philadelphia Revealed.”

The toy section includes a few dolls of note. Eliza Otto is a cloth doll with yarn hair that was a plaything for the daughters of Dr. Thomas Kirkbride, a 19th century father of American psychiatry who ran the Pennsylvania Hospital in West Philadelphia. At the time the institute was considered the gold standard of humane treatment for mental illness.

Old doll on display
The Letitia Penn Doll (c. 1740-50) was once believed to have belonged to William Penn’s daughter Letitia, brought to Philadelphia in 1699. Experts now agree it was likely made later. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

Near Eliza is Miss Flora McFlimsey, a doll that was sold during Philadelphia’s 1864 Sanitary Fair, an event to raise money to supply the Union army during the Civil War. The doll is named after the main character in a farcical 1857 poem by William Allen Butler, “Nothing to Wear.” The doll character later appeared in a series of 20th century children’s books about a forgotten doll in an attic, as a kind of precursor to the film “Toy Story.”

“This is one of my favorite items,” said co-curator Page Talbot, beckoning a reporter to a crushed metal kettle that was found at bottom of the Delaware River by the Army Corp of Engineers, likely a relic from a shipwreck.

“Don’t you just love this dented and squished teapot that was dredged out of the Delaware?” Talbot asked. “That is not a precious object, but it tells a wonderful story.”

  • Old telephone on display
    A potbelly desk telephone (c. 1890) is displayed beside Philadelphia telephone directories from 1899 and 1966. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
  • Various murals on display on the wall
    ''Philadelphia Revealed'' at Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Arts showcases the Atwater Kent Collection, acquired by Drexel University after the demise of the Philadelphia History Museum. The exhibition includes two oil-on-canvas murals commissioned by Gimbels for its flagship store, ''Philadelphia of Tomorrow'' by Harry Gricevics (above) and ''Industrial Philadelphia ~ The Workshop of the World'' by Morris Berd (below). (Emma Lee/WHYY)
  • Close up of a carousel horse
    A carousel horse made in 1900 by the Dentzel Carousel Company in North Philadelphia is among the 650 objects from the Atwater Kent Collection on display at Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Arts. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
  • Page Talbott
    Page Talbott, Director of Museum Outreach at the Lenfest Center for Cultural Partnerships at Drexel University stands beside the figure of a British grenadier (c. 1778), one of 650 objects selected to represent the Atwater Kent Collection in the exhibition ''Philadelphia Revealed'' at Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Arts. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
  • Piece of a pipe on display
    A section of Philadelphia water pipe from about 1850, constructed of wood and metal, was a gift of the Philadelphia Water Department to the Atwater Kent Collection. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

The crushed pot is in a section of treasures that were considered trash. It includes a once-discarded political pin for Willa Moss, believed to be the first Black woman to campaign for state representative, circa 1930. She lost, but was nevertheless an important figure in the Philadelphia Black community at the time.

Archival campaign button
Willa T. Moss, a Philadelphia beauty shop owner, was the first Black woman to run for the Pennsylvania state legislature. Her campaign button and other artifacts were found in the home of a longtime friend and donated to the Atwater Kent Collection. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

The button from a forgotten political campaign is next to a scrapbook of an unknown Black soldier who, as evidenced in the photographs, fought in France during World War II. Later pictures appear to be taken in West Philadelphia. The scrapbook appears to be made by hand out of brown paper grocery bags and was reclaimed after it was set out on the sidewalk with the trash.

Old photo album
A photo album rescued from the trash on a street in Norristown, Pa., was given to the Atwater Kent Collection. The photos indicate it originated in North Philadelphia, but the people in it remain unknown. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

Talbot knows nothing about the origin of the scrapbook, nor who is depicted in the photos.

“We’re really hoping somebody is going to come and visit the exhibition and see this and say, ‘I know who that is!’” she said. “I mean, wouldn’t that be exciting?”

“Philadelphia Revealed” will be on view at PAFA until Dec. 1.

