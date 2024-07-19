From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

A stadium turnstile and crushed copper kettles.

Quaker-made lacework and murals from Gimball’s.

A Miss Flora McFlimsey with hair done in rings …

These are a few of Philly’s favorite things — at least that’s what Drexel University hopes.

About 650 objects selected from the Philadelphia historical archive are now on display at the Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts.

“Philadelphia Revealed: Unpacking the Attic” is the first major showcase of the city’s archive of objects since the Atwater Kent Museum of Philadelphia closed and Drexel University assumed stewardship of the approximately 35,000-piece collection dating back the 17th century.

A smaller show of selected images had been quickly put on display last year after Drexel assumed management of the archive. “Philadelphia Revealed” is a much larger and more encyclopedic display of Philadelphia history.

Both sprawling and dense, the exhibition is packed with treasures and oddities, feeling like stroll through an immersive cabinet of curiosities: a wooden block that was part of the city’s original street pavers, a police mugshot book from 1907, a life-size cutout of a British redcoat soldier used as a party prop for the Meschianza and an elaborate celebration in 1778 for British loyalists based in Philadelphia.

Missing from the exhibition are some objects that are considered the heavy-hitters of the Atwater Kent collection, like the presidential desk used by George Washington or the Lenni Lenape beaded wampum belt believed to have been given to William Penn.

Instead, co-curator Stacey Swigart opted for objects that might have been in the hands of average Philadelphians over the course of the city’s 341-year history.

“I don’t want to call it mundane, but the normal stuff that are part of our everyday lives are just as important as those things like George Washington’s desk,” she said. “How about Young’s Candies and the stuff they acquired to build their business? They’re still used today by Shane’s Confectionery downtown. You can have little pickle candies, and there’s the mold on display.”