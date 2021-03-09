Joe Frazier becomes a beacon for a neighborhood

The mural has been more than two years in the making, and was originally intended for a different location in the Strawberry Mansion neighborhood at 33rd and York Street, near a trail in Fairmount Park where Frazier used to train, now called “Boxer’s Trail.” The original artist working on the image at the time was Willis “Nomo” Humphrey.

But Humphrey died suddenly of a heart attack in December of 2018. Then the Strawberry Mansion mural location was swallowed by neighborhood development. Martinez took on the mural project when Mural Arts relocated it to the Lower Tioga neighborhood.

Although Humphrey does not appear in the mural, Martinez made stylistic references to his late friend.

“It’s a tribute to him as well. Absolutely,” said Martinez. “We’ve been friends for many, many years and he had a style that I was familiar with. So it wasn’t very hard for me to have that show up in this mural.”

Some of the residents of Lower Tioga are reading their own meaning into the Frazier mural: hope. Denise Bailey lives next to the mural and, in 1994, opened a youth community center out of her home, called Kids Corner Club. For years she organized after-school projects, summer lunch programs, and day trips for young people in the neighborhood.

Bailey had to shut Kids Corner Club down in 2000 for lack of funds. Twenty years later, she said many people in the neighborhood don’t remember it anymore.

“But we’re coming back as a [Community Development Corporation],” said Bailey. “We’re not just going to do the community center. We’re going to do the CDC as well because there’s a lot of work to be done here in the community center.”

Bailey points to the lack of neighborhood amenities in Lower Tioga, which has no open green space of its own and few recreation areas.

“Our closest playground is at 12th and Cambria, where the parents won’t let their kids go down by themselves,” she said, referring to the recreation center on the other side of the Amtrak railroad tracks. “Our closest library is at Broad and Erie. Parents won’t let their children go up there by themselves. So I’m trying to encompass all the things we don’t have right here at my local community center.”

That’s where the Joe Frazier mural comes in. The giant, heroic image can serve as an inspiration, and for young people to learn about Frazier and his connection to the neighborhood.

“We have so many children and young people, they don’t even know who Joe Frazier is,” said Bailey. “So having the mural on the wall, it helps us educate the community. It brightens the community. It gives us something to look forward to. So that’s why I say this is a new beginning for our community.”