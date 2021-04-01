Thrown games. Rowdy fans. A “great” fire. And a team called the Fort Wayne Kekiongas.

Baseball in 2021 may have more polish. But baseball in 1871 sounded just as interesting — maybe moreso.

That was the year the Athletic Base Ball Club of Philadelphia — known as the Philadelphia Athletics — became the first team to represent the city in a professional baseball league.

For the next 150 years, entertainment fads would come and go. But professional baseball would endure.

As the Philadelphia Phillies begin another season Thursday afternoon, we’re taking a trip back in time to when it all began.

Baseball, hallelujah!

The members of today’s Philadelphia Phillies almost certainly run faster, throw harder, and hit further than the members of the original Athletic Base Ball Club of Philadelphia.

But they probably don’t sing as well.

Back in 1859, members of a local men’s singing group — a Handel and Haydn Society — decided they needed more exercise.

So, like many young men working office jobs, they decided to form a new club focused on the hot, new sport of the mid-19th century: baseball.

“You need to take your exercise somehow,” explained Richard Hersberger, an author and historian of early baseball, “so you form a baseball club to get together twice a week, you know, two afternoons a week and play ball.”

The Athletic Base Ball Club of Philadelphia was an amateur endeavor in its nascent years. In true Philadelphia fashion, however, it quickly got out of hand.

“Once teams became affiliated with the community, the community wanted to win,” said Jerrold Casway, a Philadelphia native who has written extensively on early baseball history.

Many amateur clubs started to pay players “under the table,” Casway explained. Perhaps the club president would find a plush job for some hotshot player from out of town. Maybe the man would suddenly find his moving expenses covered.

Star infielder Alfred Reach relocated from Brooklyn to Philadelphia in 1865 and, rather miraculously, found himself operating a cigar store financed by the president of the Athletic Base Ball Clubs.

The tension between amateurism and professionalism resulted in a schism in 1871.

On March 16, 1871, a group of amateur teams formed their own association, according to Hershberger.

The next day, a group of nine other clubs formed the nine-team National Association of Professional Base Ball Clubs. The league — which would morph into what we now call the National League — was the first, above-board, all-professional baseball league in the world.

The competition included teams like the Fort Wayne Kekiongas and the Troy Haymakers — names and cities that beckon to a distant past. But there were also traces of baseball’s present. The Boston Red Stockings and the Chicago White Stockings finished second and third respectively that year.

Those Red Stockings would evolve into the Boston Braves — which became the Milwaukee Braves and today’s Atlanta Braves. The White Stockings would eventually rebrand themselves as the Chicago Cubs.