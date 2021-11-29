Pa. lawmakers prepare for a month of intense redistricting negotiations

Congressional maps

Unlike the legislative maps, the congressional lines are drawn by the GOP-controlled House and Senate, and must be signed by Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf.

They don’t have as firm a deadline as the Legislative Reapportionment Commission, but they do have time constraints. The Department of State told lawmakers they must finalize their maps by Jan. 24 in order to allow enough time for candidates to circulate nominating petitions ahead of the 2022 primary on May 17.

Street and GOP staffers confirmed they think there may be some wiggle room if negotiations don’t go well, but they’re also keeping open the possibility of moving the primary date.

“A goal of ours is to not have to do that, but you know, those are decisions that leaders will make when the time comes,” Street said.

One legislative staffer with close knowledge of the process who didn’t want to be named says he’d like to release legislation that includes a formal draft map as soon as this week, but added that may not be realistic.

He and Street confirmed that the House and Senate plan to give Pennsylvanians most of December to make public comments, then lawmakers will hold formal hearings, adjust the maps, and hopefully vote on them in early January.

That doesn’t allow much room for error, or for a breakdown in negotiations between the four caucuses and the governor, and Street acknowledges that nothing “is set in stone.”

Wolf has issued his own guidance on principles he would like to see followed in the new map. The governor assembled his own “Pennsylvania Redistricting Advisory Council,” made up of experts who held hearings and, the day before Thanksgiving, released a set of findings.

His wish list includes uncontroversial standards, like making districts as equal in population as possible, compact, and contiguous. But he also included several points likely to raise GOP hackles, like a note that “​​the congressional delegation should be proportional to statewide voter preference” and that the map should be “responsive to changing voter preference.”

As of Nov. 22, DOS reports that of the more than 8.7 million registered voters in Pennsylvania, about 3.4 million are registered Republicans and four million are Democrats.

Statewide races, though, have often flipped between the parties in recent years.

But because many Democratic voters in Pennsylvania live in a few urban centers, their voting power gets diluted under many congressional maps. Republicans tend to hold that up as a key reason why congressional maps in the commonwealth often favor their candidates and cannot truly reflect voter registration statistics. Currently, the state’s 18-member congressional delegation reflects an even partisan split, with Democrats gaining ground after the Pa. Supreme Court redrew the map in 2018.

Both Senate caucuses pointed to one particular area of the map as a likely sticking point: Central PA, particularly the three smallish, liberal cities that sit amid more conservative suburbs and rural areas: Harrisburg, Lancaster, and York.

Behind the scenes, Democrats have pushed to combine Harrisburg with one of those other cities into a single district, which would make it competitive for them and, they argue, better represent the diverse, largely Democratic-voting people who live in those cities.

Street is on that side.

“We believe there should be a swing district in central Pennsylvania,” he said. “I personally think that’s a good way of doing it. Our position is that the region, given its population, should have at least a competitive district.”

Republicans, the legislative staffer confirmed, have balked, arguing it would inappropriately lump disparate areas together.

It’s just one of many potential issues that will likely arise when members actually put their map to a vote, then ask the governor to sign it. But Street said despite the short timeline and differences of opinion, he feels pretty good about the process.

“I am cautiously optimistic, pending us actually having a map which can then go into a bill,” he said. “Unlike a lot of other things, this process is pretty fair and bipartisan, and I think the spirit of the negotiations reflects that.”