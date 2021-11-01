This story originally appeared in WITF.

Two groups that want to change the way Pennsylvania’s political boundaries are drawn took to the Capitol this week to unveil their own sets of publicly-drawn state and Congressional maps.

Their efforts have been years in the making. State lawmakers have traditionally controlled the once-in-a-decade processes that reshape Pa.’s districts and have had little incentive to solicit public input.

But the way lines are drawn is receiving extra scrutiny this time, in part because the state Supreme Court ruled a 2011 Congressional map unconstitutionally gerrymandered in 2018 and drew its own map that’s been used in elections since.

On Thursday, a coalition of groups, known as Keystone Counts, introduced maps of eight state House districts in Allegheny, Berks, York and Lancaster counties, and Philadelphia city.

Those areas had the most growth among communities of color, according to an analysis conducted by advocacy nonprofit group Pennsylvania Voice.

The groups are lobbying the Legislative Reapportionment Commission to consider its group of maps as it begins sketching out a draft map. Lawmakers have just under 90 days to draw political boundaries.

“When we’re talking about representation in the state of Pennsylvania, that process has to start with the people,” said Salewa Ogunmefun, executive director of Pennsylvania Voice, during a rally at the Capitol steps. “No one knows their lives, no one knows the boundaries of their communities better than the actual community members.”

Ogunmefun’s group pieced together more than 700 community maps to draw its set of maps.

Ramón Díaz, who moved from Puerto Rico to Lancaster five years ago, has been working to involve Latino residents in the redistricting process. He is a member of CASA, a nonprofit that advocates for Latino communities.

“In Puerto Rico, many of us feel like our votes and voices don’t count,” Díaz said. “That is why I’m committed to make sure that this doesn’t happen here to us. We need to make sure that our electoral maps reflect the reality of our community without racial divisions and party interests.”

Claudia Guzmán from Reading says the proposed maps would ensure her vote matters. The current map “does not fairly represent our community.”

“My son’s school in Reading has so few funds that I have to pay in order for him to play a sport after school,” Guzmán said. “With this Unity map, we have the opportunity to elect a candidate of our choice who truly represents us. This will mean a lot for me and as a mother.”

Pennsylvania Voice says each map is designed to create more racial equitable districts in the areas they cover.

In Lancaster, the map would take into account the growth of Latino and mixed race population. It proposes dropping White, wealthier population from northwest Lancaster from the 96th House District. That map is based on 149 community map submissions.

The Berks County map, based on 114 maps submitted by community members, would split communities of color evenly between two districts.

The Allegheny County map proposes creating two majority African-American districts that include more majority Black communities in East Pittsburgh, Duquesne and McKeesport. Gentrification eliminated two majority African-American districts in Pittsburgh, according to Pennsylvania Voice’s study.