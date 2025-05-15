Pa. recreational marijuana bill goes up in smoke after being rejected by state Senate committee

Democrat Lisa Boscola, of the Lehigh Valley, joined 6 Republicans in voting 'no' on the measure, which passed the state house last week.

    • May 14, 2025
A cannibis plant

File - A cannabis plant that is close to harvest grows June 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

The latest attempt to legalize recreational marijuana in Pennsylvania has gone up in smoke.

A state senate committee has rejected the bill.

Democrat Lisa Boscola, of the Lehigh Valley, joined six Republicans in voting “no” on the measure, which passed the state House last week.

Boscola said she believes there is bipartisan support for adult-use cannabis. However, she and others do not agree with the proposal to sell pot under a state-owned store model, similar to wine and spirits.

Boscola said she supports a different bipartisan bill crafted by state Sen. Sharif Street, of Philadelphia, along with a Republican senator from Erie.

It would sell and tax marijuana to adults under state regulation, but not through state-run stores.

