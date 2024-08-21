What questions do you have about the 2024 elections? What major issues do you want candidates to address? Let us know.

The New Jersey delegation at the Democratic National Convention has already thrown their support behind Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate Tim Walz. But there are a few Garden State Democrats who are showing up as uncommitted at the convention.

Their message to the Harris-Walz team: ceasefire in Gaza.

Hudson County, New Jersey resident Laura Keating is a first-time delegate. She said she decided to become a delegate because she is disillusioned with the civilian death toll in the war in Gaza and wanted to do something about it. Her platform was simple.

“On the ballot it read justice for Palestine, permanent ceasefire now,” she said.

Keating, whose only previous political experience was working for a change in the school board in Hoboken, is one of two uncommitted delegates representing the Garden State in Chicago this week.

“The goal of uncommitted is to keep Gaza on the table, don’t let anyone forget, I have hope I can see democracy really work,” she said.