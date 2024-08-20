Jill Biden once said that she knew marrying Joe Biden — then a senator from Delaware — would mean “a life in the spotlight that I had never wanted.”

On Monday night, now very accustomed to that spotlight, the first lady stood before the Democratic National Convention to do her part to highlight her husband’s 50 years of public service as his presidency begins to draw to a close.

Her words marked the beginning of an end for her, too.

Before the president walked across the stage at the United Center to deliver the keynote speech on the convention’s opening night, the first lady used her address to speak to his character and reiterate her support for Vice President Kamala Harris.

“Joe and I have been together for almost 50 years, and still there are moments when I fall in love with him all over again,” she said. Among them, she said, was watching him “dig deep into his soul and decide to no longer seek reelection and endorse Kamala Harris.”

Jill Biden urged Americans to unite with “faith in each other, hope for a brighter future, and love for our country.”

President Biden endorsed Harris shortly after he dropped out of the presidential race in July, and she has succeeded him as the Democratic Party’s nominee.

In the weeks before Biden decided to leave the race, the first lady had declared that she was “all in” on her husband’s reelection plan, even as Democrats began calling on him to drop out following his disastrous performance in a debate against Republican Donald Trump on June 27.

Biden himself had brushed aside those calls, repeatedly insisting that he was staying in the race. His wife, one of his fiercest supporters and defenders, backed him up.

“For all the talk out there about this race, Joe has made it clear that he’s all in,” the first lady told a crowd in Wilmington, North Carolina, on July 8. “That’s the decision that he’s made, and just as he has always supported my career, I am all in, too.”

Biden pulled the plug on his campaign on July 21.