After a deadly 2018 house fire, Philly didn’t do much. Will this time be different?

Two weeks after the conflagration, the causes of the disaster that took 12 lives are clear. The literal spark was a Christmas tree fire, a too-common occurrence during the holiday season. The larger context, however, was the increasing mismatch between the almost 25% of Philadelphia’s population that lives in poverty and a housing market that cannot adequately meet their needs.

As City Council begins its 2022 session, some residents of the city have called for changes to protect other vulnerable families while others have walked door to door with donated fire alarms and hopes to help prevent the next blaze. Meanwhile, on the first day back in session, Council President Darrell Clarke introduced a minor tax credit for landlords who install fire escape rope ladders. The cash-strapped Philadelphia Housing Authority has suggested that they do not have any immediate plan to change policy course.

Yet sometimes deadly disasters do lead to change.

“There are a lot of really important things to a city that rank ahead of codes and standards until you see a building collapse or fire,” said Karl Fippinger, vice president of government relations for the International Code Council. “We do see on a very regular basis that when people lose their lives [legislative and regulatory change follow].”

Looking back at a recent deadly fire in the city can give some indication of what may come next. In 2018, an illegal rooming house in North Philadelphia burned and four people lost their lives. But the changes policymakers issued in response were largely seen as tepid. Will this time be any different?

“I’m not at all optimistic that something meaningful will be done,” said Jenna Collins, a lawyer with Community Legal Services. “You would think with two fires in such a short period of time, [policymakers] would focus not only on the fire code but meeting issues of low income and affordable housing. But I have no optimism at all.”

How to make homes safer

In 2018, City Council responded to the North Philadelphia fire by requiring legal rooming houses to install tamper-proof hardwired smoke detectors, which would have done nothing for the off-the-books unit that proved so deadly. The Department of Licenses and Inspections (L&I) stepped up activity around illegal rooming houses as well, issuing more cease-and-desist orders to those operating outside the law.

The head of L&I at the time, Dave Perri, wanted to go further. Current Philadelphia law makes it difficult to secure zoning permits to operate rooming houses in much of the city, but that does nothing to create more subsidized housing or reduce the number of tenants in need. To meet the demand, operators simply set up shop in lower income neighborhoods illegally and largely unregulated.

Perri publicly proposed these policy changes without an immediate political sponsor. No one ever visibly backed him up.

“No individual city council person volunteered to take up the cause and expand rooming houses in their district,” said Perri, who retired in 2020. “No one came out and said so, but my sense is they did not want to deal with the backlash that might occur by allowing more transient occupancies in largely owner-occupied situations.”

In retirement, Perri has also been following news about the Fairmount fire avidly and coming up with ideas for how best to respond.

He still thinks the city should move forward with rooming house reform as part of a larger push to better regulate and monitor market rate affordable housing in the city. But the Fairmount fire, and the even deadlier blaze in the Bronx a few days later, raise other necessary reforms he says.

These range from new infrastructure requirements to minor, difficult-to-enforce ideas like banning cut trees, meaning natural Christmas trees, from duplexes (The artificial variety would still be allowed.) Cut trees are already restricted from all but one and two family dwellings in Philadelphia, but given how insanely flammable they are, Perri believes they should be limited to single family homes.

“If you tried to ban them from a single-family dwelling, you’d end up creating a culture war,” Perri said. “But when you have a two family situation, someone’s living above you [Philly duplexes are mostly stacked not side-to-side]. There’s a societal obligation to protect that other family.”

Perri also wants to see hard-wired smoke alarms replace battery-operated systems in all types of housing. Normal detectors are too sensitive, prone to false alerts, and resident tampering. In the Fairmount house, when the housing authority inspected the unit last year the alarms were all functioning. When the blaze occurred, most no longer were. To forestall other such tragedies Perri says PHA, in particular, should install hard wired units in the “scatter site” dwellings it owns around the city.

The home in Fairmount had no fire escape, a fact frequently noted in early reports about the fire. But Perri says that instead of focusing on this kind of infrastructure, which is difficult to maintain, he wants to see retroactive sprinkler installations in duplexes and multifamily buildings over two stories in height when they change tenancy (or after seven years). The law right now requires only new housing to include sprinklers

In response to the Bronx fire, Perri suggests sprinkler installation in the corridors of high rise dwellings. Putting fire suppression systems only in the hallways would keep a blaze from spreading without forcing renters out of their units for the construction period.

“Sprinkler systems are truly the only way of stopping the fire and making sure that folks can get out of the building alive,” Perri said. “If you’re going to spend on a fire escape, you’re much better off taking that money and putting it into a fire suppression system.”