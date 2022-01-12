The news of the rowhouse fire that killed 12 people last week came as a devastating shock to our city. Yet as I watched the news unfold, it only took a few minutes for me to realize the same tragedy could’ve easily happened at my home in Nicetown.

I live in a rooming house with 10 other adults and seven children. We have no fire alarms in our building, no fire extinguishers, and just two exits. We lose power every time someone uses too much electricity in their room, and our tap water smells like the sewer. An adult could easily fit through the hole in our bathroom ceiling, and the list goes on. This is a catastrophe waiting to happen, one that it seems our elected officials have no plans to prevent.

But I didn’t always live like this. I had my own apartment for two years until I was arrested for disorderly conduct last May. After spending three months behind bars, I lost everything, including my home and personal belongings. I had no choice but to stay in a shelter until I could afford a place of my own, and my current room was the best that I could find. All I want to do is get back on my feet, but starting over is nearly impossible without a safe, stable, and affordable roof over my head. Sadly, my story is not a unique situation.