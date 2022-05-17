Pa. election updates: Shapiro has COVID, voters head to the polls

Josh Shapiro tests positive for COVID-19 Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro. (Matt Rourke/AP Photo)

Josh Shapiro, the lone Democratic candidate for governor in the Pennsylvania primary, has tested positive for COVID-19. The state attorney general tweeted that he took a precautionary test last night before heading to Johnstown and Pittsburgh for Election Day, and is experiencing mild symptoms. He’s isolating at home. Shapiro had planned to cast his ballot in his hometown of Abington this morning, then make remarks in Johnstown before attending an Election Night party for Lt. Governor candidate Austin Davis in Pittsburgh. Last night, after taking a precautionary test before heading to Johnstown and Pittsburgh, I tested positive for COVID-19. I’m experiencing some mild symptoms and will continue serving the people of Pennsylvania as I isolate at home. — Josh Shapiro (@JoshShapiroPA) May 17, 2022 He said he plans to get back on the campaign trail next week, and to kick off the general election in Johnstown. “After these few days at home, I’m going to go win this race for Pennsylvania,” he tweeted.

Still have your mail ballot? You can hand it in today A voter places his mail-in ballot in a box outside City Hall. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)

Thanks to a 2019 law, Pennsylvania voters don’t need a reason or excuse to vote by mail. As of Monday, almost 60,000 people had returned their ballots. But if you’re still holding onto yours, there are several ways to turn it in. First, you can drop it off at a secure mail ballot drop box. There are 16 drop box locations throughout Philadelphia, along with locations in Bucks, Chesco, Delco, and Montco. If you prefer to vote in person, you can bring your mail ballot with you and surrender it to a poll worker, who will void it. Don’t forget to bring all the envelopes it came in. Once you’ve surrendered your mail ballot and signed a declaration, you can cast a regular ballot. Finally, if you requested a mail ballot and never received one, or don’t have one to turn in, head to your polling place and ask for a provisional ballot. After Election Day, officials will verify that you didn’t already vote by mail and count your ballot. Remember that mail ballots must be delivered to a drop box or in the hands of election officials by the time the polls close at 8 p.m. Mail ballots that are postmarked by the deadline, but haven’t yet been received, don’t count — so if you still have your ballot on Election Day, you have to drop it off or show up in person at the polls.

Inside the battle for the Mainline: A look at a heated race for state rep. Pa. state Rep. Greg Vitali. (Pennsylvania House of Representatives)

All eyes might be on Pennsylvania’s statewide races this election — but a suburban race for state representative has captured the attention of the Mainline. Democratic state Rep. Greg Vitali has been serving the Haverford area in the 166th District for 30 years. Now he is meeting a challenger from the left — David Brown, formerly the campaign manager of the county Democratic Party’s campaign arm. And the Delaware County Democratic Party is endorsing the challenger. However, Vitali doesn’t feel as though there is a need for change. “I do have a challenger,” Vitali told WHYY News at a polling location in Broomall. “I’m out here because I want to continue to work on issues that are important to me like environmental policy. I’m the Chairman of the House Environmental Committee, and my life’s mission has been environmental protection and I want to keep doing that.” Vitali said he wants voters to know his platform is expansive. “In addition to environmental protection, I support progressive values, like women’s reproductive choice, sensible gun legislation, brick and mortar public schools, things along those lines,” Vitali said. Brown, the challenger, felt energized this morning at his polling location Chestnutwold Elementary School in Ardmore. “I got into this race largely because my background is in campaigns. And I had been working for years now with our elected officials around Delaware County, all of whom have been enormously more productive in the legislature than our own representative,” Brown said. Brown told WHYY News that his platform centers on three main issues: voting rights, the environment, and strengthening labor laws. Although the 166th isn’t the largest district, Brown believes it plays an important role in state politics. “We have a saying with the Haverford Township Democratic Committee that as Haverford goes, so goes Delaware County. And that’s because we have such a strong municipal committee, such strong volunteers, activists, and such responsible voters that we have the power, as we have many times before, to sway the county elections,” Brown said. Despite their differences of opinion on whether the 166th needs a change, both were in agreement that the party needs to come together to select the right candidates for governor and the U.S. Senate.

Great weather — but not many voters as polls open in the suburbs Early risers saw little traffic at the polls in Marple Township. (Kenny Cooper Jr./WHYY)

While the sun is making an appearance for Pennsylvania’s primary election — voters in the suburbs have not so far. There wasn’t much of a morning line at Chestnutwold Elementary School in Ardmore and the Marple Township Municipal Building in Marple, but that was somewhat expected considering it is a primary election. However, expect the lines to pick up throughout the day as Pennsylvanians head to the polls to cast their ballots for several statewide races, including U.S. Senate and governor. Voters waiting for the polls to open had many thoughts on the major races. Lisa Prendergast, 64, of Marple, said that she’s a big fan of Lt. Gov. John Fetterman and his bid for Senate. “I think he stands for the people,” Prendergast said. She added that she wasn’t happy with the direction of the country and wishes President Joe Biden would do more. “I’m not really proud of what he’s doing, but they need to do something about guns. That’s my big thing. Guns and pro-choice,” Prendergast said. James Burke, 69, of Broomall, considers himself an “old-fashioned Republican” and is unhappy about his party and his choices on the ballot. “I’ve been watching these ads, and they’re disgusting. As I said, I’m a centrist. And the party is going way to the right. And I just wanted to vote against a few people basically,” Burke said. The polls are set to close tonight at 8 p.m.

Voters head to the polls for Pa. primary election Stickers are placed out for voters at a polling station on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019 in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)