Josh Shapiro, Dem. candidate for Pa. gov., tests positive for COVID-19

Josh Shapiro, the lone Democratic candidate for governor in the Pennsylvania primary, has tested positive for COVID-19.

The state attorney general tweeted that he took a precautionary test last night before heading to Johnstown and Pittsburgh for Election Day, and is experiencing mild symptoms. He’s currently isolating at home.

Shapiro had planned to cast his ballot in his hometown of Abington this morning, then make remarks in Johnstown before attending an Election Night party for Lt. Governor candidate Austin Davis in Pittsburgh.

Last night, after taking a precautionary test before heading to Johnstown and Pittsburgh, I tested positive for COVID-19. I'm experiencing some mild symptoms and will continue serving the people of Pennsylvania as I isolate at home. — Josh Shapiro (@JoshShapiroPA) May 17, 2022

In a series of tweets Tuesday morning, Shapiro said he plans to get back on the campaign trail next week, and to kick off the general election in Johnstown.

“After these few days at home, I’m going to go win this race for Pennsylvania,” he said.