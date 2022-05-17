Josh Shapiro, Dem. candidate for Pa. gov., tests positive for COVID-19
Josh Shapiro, the lone Democratic candidate for governor in the Pennsylvania primary, has tested positive for COVID-19.
The state attorney general tweeted that he took a precautionary test last night before heading to Johnstown and Pittsburgh for Election Day, and is experiencing mild symptoms. He’s currently isolating at home.
Shapiro had planned to cast his ballot in his hometown of Abington this morning, then make remarks in Johnstown before attending an Election Night party for Lt. Governor candidate Austin Davis in Pittsburgh.
Last night, after taking a precautionary test before heading to Johnstown and Pittsburgh, I tested positive for COVID-19.
I’m experiencing some mild symptoms and will continue serving the people of Pennsylvania as I isolate at home.
— Josh Shapiro (@JoshShapiroPA) May 17, 2022
In a series of tweets Tuesday morning, Shapiro said he plans to get back on the campaign trail next week, and to kick off the general election in Johnstown.
“After these few days at home, I’m going to go win this race for Pennsylvania,” he said.
A campaign spokesperson confirmed that Shapiro is voting by emergency absentee ballot.
Shapiro, who started his political career in the state House and also served as a Montco Commissioner, is running unopposed in the primary. That’s in stark contrast to the crowded GOP field, which is currently led by state Sen. Doug Mastriano, a far-right figure best known for promoting baseless claims of widespread election fraud in the 2020 election.
A frequent critic of former President Donald Trump, Shapiro is generally seen as a political pragmatist. One of his most notable actions as Attorney General was overseeing a landmark grand jury report on decades of sexual abuse in Catholic dioceses across Pennsylvania.
Shapiro is the second high-profile Democratic candidate to announce he’ll spend Election Day off the campaign trail due to health concerns. Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, who is seeking the Democratic nod for U.S. Senate, is recovering after suffering a stroke last Friday. Fetterman said he has no cognitive damage and is expected to make a full recovery, but remains in the hospital.
In Pennsylvania, voters who become unexpectedly ill or have a last-minute emergency on Election Day — and can’t go to the polls in person — can apply for an emergency absentee ballot and authorize a representative to pick up and return that ballot.
