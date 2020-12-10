What does ‘community spread’ of the coronavirus mean right now?

Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the current surge?

Jenine Ayres is confused.

As coronavirus cases rise throughout the region, she’s worried about the number of warnings officials are giving — and the number of people she doesn’t think are listening.

Ayres, who lives in Folcroft, Delaware County, said she doesn’t leave her house except to ride the bus to her job as a dental assistant. But she often feels alone in her caution.

“I think the governor should make us do what we did before in the spring. Because in the spring when we quarantined, I feel like the numbers went low,” she said. “Why haven’t they shut everything down like they did before?”

Right now, Philadelphia’s COVID-19 landing page lists the city at “high risk of community transmission.” Pennsylvania’s case numbers and hospitalizations, which have climbed steadily since October, don’t look much different. In Delaware and New Jersey, those rates and hospital intakes reflect or even surpass national averages. Infections associated with Thanksgiving have started to become apparent, as case numbers spike throughout the region.

But what does community spread really mean? And even with vaccines available very soon, what are officials and medical experts — and regular people, like Ayres — doing about it now?

Increased spread = increased risk

When public health experts talk about increased community spread, it’s just a way of saying that more people have been infected in an area, including people who don’t know how or where they were exposed to the virus. It also means that your chance of walking out the door and encountering someone with COVID-19, whether it’s a friend, a family member, or a complete stranger, is higher.

“In the summer, in some places, especially on the East Coast, our curve had been relatively flat, and that’s why we were able to open back up,” said Temple University epidemiologist Aimee Palumbo. “But now, in the fall, when we talk about community spread, that just means there’s that much more virus circulating in the community, and having those same gatherings are now higher risk than they were [before].”

It’s also meant tightened restrictions already in response to those shifting risks. Delaware has issued a new stay-at-home advisory and mandated mask-wearing. New Jersey has limited indoor dining hours and revised travel advisories. Pennsylvania, bracing for a hospital bed shortage, has expanded testing and contact tracing and broadened stay-at-home restrictions, with still more limits possible.

“I think people were scared more in the springtime than they are now,” Ayres said. She thinks another imposed quarantine would be good because it would force her neighbors to stay home. “I don’t think they all realize that they have other people’s lives in their hands.”

But public health officials and experts have said that complete lockdowns aren’t the answer, since states are in a better position than they were in the spring to respond to the virus and provide medical care. And epidemiologists like Palumbo say that the changing restrictions are a good sign. They reflect a response to the pandemic that’s informed and adaptable — that is, as long as the public listens and acts accordingly.

“We want to respond dynamically to the situation — because the alternatives are to let it go unabated, which is not desirable, or to put severe restrictions in place the whole time, and that’s also not desirable,” Palumbo said. “So this is not unexpected.”