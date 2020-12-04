Pa. coronavirus update: Officials brace for possible shortage of hospital beds, medical staff
As some Pennsylvania hospitals stare down a shortage of intensive care beds, state health officials are again urging residents to follow coronavirus pandemic guidelines.
Speaking at a virtual press conference on Thursday, Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said basic mitigation efforts, including face masks, regular hand washing, and staying at home whenever possible, will help keep hospitals fully staffed and under capacity.
“There are not an unlimited number of hospital beds. But even more importantly, there are not an unlimited number of staff — doctors, nurses, support staff, EMTs,” said Levine. “The people who make our healthcare system work are relying on you to do the right thing.”
More than 5,000 people are currently hospitalized for COVID-19 in Pennsylvania. More than 1,000 more are in intensive care units across the state.
On Monday, Philadelphia health officials said COVID-19 hospitalizations had jumped 48% in less than two weeks.
“We have seen that a number of counties in Pennsylvania have only a few intensive care unit beds left or actually no intensive care unit beds left in their county,” said Levine.
Last week, the Department of Health issued a new order requiring hospitals to temporarily cut in half the number of elective surgeries they are performing — if they can check off three metrics.
Those metrics are: a third or more of hospitals in the region anticipate staffing shortages in the next week; COVID-19 admissions in the region have increased by more than 50% over the last 48 hours; and less than 10% of the region’s staffed medical/surgical beds are anticipated to be available for patients in the next 72 hours.
At the moment, no region in the state has triggered the new order.
The state is now reporting several thousand new positive cases of COVID-19 each day. In September, daily case counts were often below a thousand.
To date, Pennsylvania has reported more than 386,837 positive coronavirus cases, according to the state’s health department.
“We are certainly not through this yet and we cannot return to life as normal right now,” said Levine. “We need to stay strong and we need to stay united and work together for the common good.”
