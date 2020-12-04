Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the current surge?

As some Pennsylvania hospitals stare down a shortage of intensive care beds, state health officials are again urging residents to follow coronavirus pandemic guidelines.

Speaking at a virtual press conference on Thursday, Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said basic mitigation efforts, including face masks, regular hand washing, and staying at home whenever possible, will help keep hospitals fully staffed and under capacity.

“There are not an unlimited number of hospital beds. But even more importantly, there are not an unlimited number of staff — doctors, nurses, support staff, EMTs,” said Levine. “The people who make our healthcare system work are relying on you to do the right thing.”

More than 5,000 people are currently hospitalized for COVID-19 in Pennsylvania. More than 1,000 more are in intensive care units across the state.

On Monday, Philadelphia health officials said COVID-19 hospitalizations had jumped 48% in less than two weeks.

“We have seen that a number of counties in Pennsylvania have only a few intensive care unit beds left or actually no intensive care unit beds left in their county,” said Levine.